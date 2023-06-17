President Ruto's Kakamega tour to open new battlefront for western vote

President William Ruto's tour of Kakamega on Sunday is expected to open a new battlefront in the region's political matrix.

President Ruto appears keen to forge new political alliances in the region to endear himself and the Kenya Kwanza to voters in the second-largest and most populous rural county by identifying new allies to chart his political path in 2027.

The President's visit to Kakamega comes at a time when residents are unhappy with unfulfilled promises made by the Kenya Kwanza leadership during the campaigns.

The issue of reviving the troubled Mumias Sugar Company is likely to be one of the key issues that leaders from the region will present to the President, seeking government intervention.

Residents, unhappy with the position taken by MPs on the Finance Bill 2023, say they have been let down by their elected representatives and can no longer trust them to represent their interests.

The mood is palpable among residents who are waiting for an opportunity to face MPs and share their frustrations about the economic hardship they are experiencing.

There have been major shifts in the region's politics since the August 9, 2022 elections, when the UDA failed to win any parliamentary seats in Kakamega, with the ODM under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition winning 9 of the 12 seats.

The ANC won the Shinyalu and Malava parliamentary seats under the Kenya Kwanza Coalition, while the Mumias East seat was won by Eugene Wamalwa's DAP-K party.

In the elections, ODM dealt the UDA its biggest blow after the party's secretary general Cleophas Malala, who was its gubernatorial candidate, lost to Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Mr Malala was the ANC's candidate for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat and enjoyed the support of President Ruto.

UDA's consolation came after Senator Boni Khalwale easily won the position in the polls.

In the presidential election, Mr Raila Odinga polled 357,857 votes against President Ruto's 141,166.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Mumias MP Benjamin Washiali, who led the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in Kakamega, Vihiga and Busia, failed to deliver, handing UDA an electoral defeat.

On the other hand, Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula proved his mettle by ensuring that Kenya Kwanza delivered 255,906 votes to President Ruto compared to Mr Odinga's 145,280.

President Ruto is expected to attend a church service at ACK Christ Church in Kakamega town before heading to Mr Malala's home for lunch.

But details of the President's planned tour remain sketchy.

In his position as UDA secretary general, Mr Malala is expected to spearhead campaigns to win support for President Ruto and UDA in Kakamega and shake off the ODM stronghold on the region's politics.

In Vihiga County, Mr Mudavadi's backyard, Mr Malala and the UDA team will have some homework to do to popularise President Ruto, who garnered 67,633 votes to Mr Odinga's 114,714 in last year's presidential election.

Last week, Mr Wetang'ula was the chief guest at a fundraising event at Luandeti secondary school in Lugari constituency attended by MPs from both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalitions.

Among those present were MPs Jack Wamboka (Bumula), Peter Nabulindo (Matungu), Nabii Nabwera (Lugari), Maurice Kakai (Kiminini), Elsie Muhanda (Kakamega Woman Representative), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Bernard Shinali (Ikiolomani) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi attended the fundraising event. Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah was also present.

Although the issue of the Finance Bill featured prominently in the speeches, there were strong signals that the meeting had been called to lay the groundwork for bigger things.

All the leaders who spoke at the meeting urged Mr Wetang'ula to use his position to advise President Ruto to allow amendments to the Finance Bill to avoid overburdening ordinary Kenyans who are struggling to survive due to the high cost of basic commodities.