President Ruto has reversed 20 key Uhuru policies since taking over

President William Ruto has reversed yet another key policy by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, returning the control of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to the Ministry of Agriculture from that of Defence.

In an Executive Order released on Monday, President Ruto reverted the KMC back to the Agriculture Ministry, bringing to an end the debate on civilian institutions being managed by disciplined forces.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi yesterday told the Saturday Nation that although the firm has been brought back to his ministry, he will continue working with the military for efficiency.

“The military is part of the Kenyan government and we must respect the good work they have done. KDF management has done so well and we have no fight with them, and my ministry is going to work together with our brothers and sisters in the military,” said CS Linturi.

In all, Dr Ruto has already reversed about 20 key policies, directives and projects by his predecessor.

KU land

Recently, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed land allocated to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa Centers for Disease Control will be given back to Kenyatta University.

The government has also reinstated Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina and the university’s council. Prof Wainaina had been sacked in August 2022 after refusing to surrender 410 acres of the university’s land to the government for redevelopment and allocation to squatters.

The President started stamping his authority once he was sworn in, with his first act in office being the appointment of the six judges rejected by President Kenyatta over alleged integrity issues. He also committed to increasing funding to the Judiciary, which had been starved of funds by the previous regime, to the tune of Sh3 billion annually for five years.

Next in line was reverting port operations and cargo clearance to the port of Mombasa.

The President has also reverted Kenya Railways and the Kenya Ports Authority to the Transport Ministry and Kenya Pipeline Company to the Energy ministry.

Kazi Mtaani

The Kazi Mtaani programme was abolished by the President last month. He said the youth will instead be engaged in the affordable housing project.

Yesterday, United Democratic Alliance chairperson Johnson Muthama defended President Ruto’s move, arguing that this is normal globally whenever there is a change of guard.

“In America, they say change of regime and when it takes place, there is an examination of things which had been done, strategic plans laid out by the previous regime and try to make corrections based on what should be done,” Mr Muthama told the Nation.

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and his deputy Joshua Kutuny said Dr Ruto’s move is hardly surprising.

“If he (President Ruto) respected the former President as he claims, he would not reverse policies or projects of the former administration,” said Mr Kioni.