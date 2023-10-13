President Ruto graces Turkana Cultural Festival, says Kenya to allow more visitors visa free

President William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to opening Kenya to the world.

The President on Thursday graced the annual Turkana Tourism and Cultural festival, popularly known as Tobong’u Lore, which attracted thousands of visitors from across the world.

“Tobong’u Lore translates to ‘welcome home’. We are committed to facilitating people from all over the world to Kenya come visa-free,” Dr Ruto said in Lodwar.

The news of President Ruto gracing the ceremony brought Lodwar to as standstill.

Clad in traditional attire, Dr Ruto arrived in Lodwar on Wednesday, ahead of the three-day event.

The seventh Tobong’u Lore, coming a day after Kenya marked Utamaduni (Culture) Day, brought together pastoral communities from Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Uganda.

“Turkana County is the cradle of mankind. Everyone needs to visit Turkana and experience the origin of humans,” the President said.

“Archaeologists have determined that the East African savannah was where human ancestors evolved. Kenya has been recognised by experts to be the cradle of humankind.”

He said the government would develop the laboratory that was started by Dr Richard Leakey and build a science park in the region.

“My administration will market Turkana so that the world can visit the origin of mankind. We are keen on investing in cultural preservation,” he said.

The President added that the Cabinet has approved the Culture Bill while others like the Creative Economy Framework, the National Kiswahili Council of Kenya, the Kenya Film and the National Heritage and Museums bills are being developed.

The festival, which premièred at St Patrick’s Primary School, Kanamkemer in August 2014, has lived to its expectations.

Organisers say it has promoted peace by providing communities with an opportunity to display and celebrate their culture.

Elders and special guests donned headgear decorated with ostrich feathers.

This year’s event showcased traditional food, beadwork, crafts, songs, dances and oral narrations.

There were exhibitions and excursions to Lake Turkana, the world’s largest permanent desert water body.

Cultural groups drawn from the 30 Turkana County wards performed at Ekalees Centre.

Others at the event were Tourism and Wildlife CS Alfred Mutua and his Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage colleague Aisha Jumwa.

Dr Ruto said his government is keen on completing stalled projects, including roads connecting Kenya and Ethiopia.

Ms Jumwa said that as much as the Constitution encourages pride in ethnic, cultural and religious diversity, the government would not tolerate retrogressive practices like FGM.

Dr Mutua said his ministry would ensure the number of people visiting Kenya increases.

Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai urged the President to end insecurity in the region.