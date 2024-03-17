President Ruto caught in South Rift political tensions

Political tension boiled over in Bomet as President William Ruto launched and commissioned development projects in three constituencies.

Supporters of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei clashed in the town’s business hub shortly before the President arrived. The fight between the two rival groups lasted for over one hour with stones littering the town where business premises were hurriedly closed and passenger service vehicles driven off the main matatu stage.

Police had a hectic time quelling the rowdy youth who were throwing stones, disrupting traffic along the Kisii-Narok Highway as police prepared for the arrival of President Ruto who was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other senior government officials.

Police officers push back supporters of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei as chaos broke out before President William Ruto arrived in the town on March 16, 2024. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The fight broke out when President Ruto presided over the opening of the Chemamul transformer project in Bomet East constituency.

During the launch of the 60 kilometres Kyogong-Sigor-Chebunyo, Longisa-Kipreres-Sigor road which is being upgraded to bitumen standards at the cost of Sh 2.1 billion, President Ruto had to intervene after Prof Barchok was repeatedly heckled by the crowd.

“I do not want this kind of chaos in my meetings. United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a party that embraces order. Allow the leaders to make their speeches and if they have not performed, wait and deal with them in the next general election by voting them out,” President Ruto said at Kapkesosio Trading Centre in Chepalungu.

Supporters of Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei disrupts traffic in Bomet town as they fight ahead of arrival of President William Ruto on March 16, 2024. Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

“Please, allow the leaders to speak. After all, you are the ones who elected them in the last general election,” President Ruto said Prof Barchok braved the heckling and made his address as he tried to win the wayward crowd over to his side.

“Mr President, except for a few of these people who are intoxicated, I have the majority of the people on my side,” Professor Barchok said in what appeared to have angered the crowd, leading to tension Bomet town where the president was to stop next.

Senator Hillary Sigei was briefly interrupted in the function, which suggests there were two camps at the meeting, which were prepared to rally behind each of the two camps.

As the President’s entourage left for Chemamul for the second project, fighting broke out in the town lasting for over an hour with police rendered hapless while motorists were caught in the melee. The same scenario replicated itself on Thursday in Kericho where the crowd shouted down Governor Dr Eric Mutai.

President Ruto had to intervene at Belgut TTI when Dr Mutai was shouted down as he gave a one-minute speech. The President said it was improper for the people in his meetings to shout down leaders ,saying the intolerance was uncalled for.

“If you are not satisfied by the performance of some leaders, the only time to make your point known is during the election season, but not mid-term. Let the leaders serve their term and deal with them later,” President Ruto said.

President Ruto stated that the UDA party leadership fully embraced order compared with its rivals that he claimed were known for chaotic meetings. At Kapsuser Trading Centre, the shouting hit a crescendo with Dr Mutai losing his cool and firing back at the hecklers saying the bad manners must stop.