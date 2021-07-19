William Ruto
Prepare for tough battle, Ruto warns rivals 

By  Maureen Ongala

  • Deputy President is buoyant following UDA’s win in the Kiambaa parliamentary seat by-election.
  • Dr Ruto accused his rivals of targeting him and his allies in a smear campaign.


Deputy President William Ruto, confident of a 2022 State House race triumph following a series of wins in recent by-elections, has told his opponents to prepare for what he says will be a battle royale.

