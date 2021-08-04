Powers, privileges and protocols: Explainer on Deputy President’s office

Designed to address the inadequacies of the yesteryears’ vice president who could be fired at will, had a ministerial portfolio, and had to have been elected in a constituency, the office of the deputy president in the 2010 Constitution has fundamentally altered the powers and privileges of Kenya’s second-in-command.

The holder of the office is a member of the Cabinet, sits in the exclusive nine-member club of the National Security Council, and is constitutionally mandated to chair the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

Chaired by the President, the security council has the DP, Cabinet secretaries in charge of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Internal Security, or Interior Ministry as it is currently called, Attorney General, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces, head of the National Intelligence Service and the Inspector General of Police as members.

The council, which the Constitution mandates to “exercise supervisory control over national security organs’, also has the mandate to see and appraise the objectives, commitments and risks to Kenya in respect of actual and potential national security capabilities.

The IBEC, on the other hand, is chaired by the DP and is the focal point between the national and county governments on finances, borrowing, and schedule of disbursement of money to the counties.

For the DP, however, the biggest job, and perhaps most important, is that he or she is a heartbeat away from the presidency; there to take over with no need for elections in case of a calamity befalling the President.

“When a vacancy occurs in the office of the President, the Deputy President shall assume office as President for the remainder of the term of the President,” says Article 146 (2) of the Kenyan Constitution.

In such a case, a Deputy President will have been considered to have served a full term if the President had more than two and a half years to go in the term.

“When the President is absent or is temporarily incapacitated, and during any other period that the President decides, the Deputy President shall act as the President,” Article 147 of the Constitution says.

The supreme law places the DP as the President’s principal assistant, who shall “deputise the President in the execution of the President’s functions.”

So how different is the current office of the DP from that of the vice-president before 2010?

“The 2010 Constitution has the office of the Deputy President much more organised, much more focused on the task of assisting the President. The holder of the office does not have to be elected in a constituency, and does not have a ministerial role — two things that used to tie down previous holders. Now, I can look at government in a broader sense and consult with the relevant ministers and officials to get the work done,” Deputy President William Ruto summarised it when asked by Citizen TV in August last year.

But it’s not just the definition of the roles.

So protected is the office of the deputy president that the Constitution also shields the office holder’s remuneration and retirement perks.

“The remuneration, benefits and privileges of the President and Deputy President shall not be varied to their disadvantage while in office. The retirement benefits payable to a former president and a former deputy president, the facilities available to and the privileges enjoyed by them, shall not be varied to their disadvantage during their lifetime,” says Article 151 (2) and (3).

As a member of the exclusive club of NSC, the Cabinet, and the president-in-waiting, the DP is protected by the equally exclusive Presidential Escort Unit.

The unit protects the President, their deputy, the first family, visiting heads of state and governments and any other VIPs as directed by the Inspector General of Police, according to the National Police Service Act, 2011.

Besides the Presidential Escort Unit, the DP also has access to two other levels of elite security, the G-Company, which man all his residences, official and private; and the elite Recce Squad which, alongside the Presidential Escort, mostly in civilian, forms the DP’s personal security.

Wherever he or she goes, the Presidential Escort Unit and the Recce Squad must follow.

So what happens when the DP wants to travel?

According to a 2017 circular, which officials told the Nation was still applicable, the DP is required to seek clearance from the President to travel outside Kenya.

"This is to notify you that it has been decided, until further advised otherwise, no government official will travel outside the country without clearance by the President. For avoidance of doubt, the officials in reference include Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and officers in ministries, chief executive officers of parastatals and their officers, and board of directors of parastatals,” a September 17, 2017 circular by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said.

The discussion on this clearance and where it needs to come from came to the fore on Monday when Dr Ruto was blocked from boarding a private plane to Kampala, Uganda, where his office said he was going on a planned ‘private visit.’

Dr Ruto’s office insists that his office followed all procedure in getting the approvals for the Uganda trip, and was startled with what they see as a new requirement to seek clearance from the Department of Immigration under the Interior ministry led by Dr Fred Matiang’i.

“It is our officers who always handle his travel and this time, they were told that he must get clearance from Immigration to fly out. In all his travels, all these years, this has not happened. The DP was at the airport at 2pm until 5pm. He spoke to the Head of Public Service to enquire about the change of rules and the new requirements, who said he was not aware. The immigration officials at the airport told us that they were under instructions from the Ministry of Interior,” the DP’s office said through his communication secretary, Mr David Mugonyi.

For local travel, his office has said previously, they have to notify the police of their itinerary to provide security for those attending, and maintain order, as the DP has his own constitutionally provided security.

Can the DP be sacked by the President?

No.

The DP, elected on a joint ticket with the President, can only leave office if they die, resign, or are impeached.

An impeachment passes if it is supported by at least two-thirds of the MPs (233 of the 349).

If passed, the Motion will be taken to the Senate, which will conduct a trial to ascertain that the charges of gross misconduct or violation of the Constitution have been met.

The two-thirds (45 of the 67 senators) threshold also applies in the Senate.