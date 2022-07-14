Polycarp Igathe manifesto: This is my plan for Nairobi

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe will establish a universal and affordable single business permit, as part of plans to enhance ease of doing business in the capital.

The Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition politician further plans to eliminate unnecessary fees and charges levied on business owners by the Nairobi County government.

The plan, contained in his manifesto, will see his administration build 150 new modern markets as well as introduce Sh850 million “Wezesha Biashara” credit guarantee fund for youth and women.

“We will also facilitate light manufacturing hub in every ward, ensure genuine pending bills are paid and guarantee preferential procurement by the county from micro, small and medium enterprises as well as facilitating market access, exports and linkages for them,” Mr Igathe said.

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe distributes copies of his manifesto to members of the public along Uhuru Highway in Nairobi on July 13, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

To deal with unemployment problem in the county, he said they will launch a county apprenticeship programme and recruit 100 youths in every ward while also empowering youth and women groups to participate in garbage collection.

In regards to health matters, the manifesto committed to have in place a 24-hour health facility in every sub-county, equip and maintain health centers and hospitals, increase ICU beds and treatment facilities and ensure availability of medicine and vaccines in all medical facilities.

Dubbed Nairobi Tunavyoitaka, the manifesto pledged to transform a transport sector plagued with perennial congestion by designating pick up and dropping zones for PSVs throughout the county.

Further, it will facilitate and fast-track the Metropolitan Commuter Rail Ring and support completion of the Nairobi Railway City project.

This is in addition to building pavements and create proper walkways across the county, refresh building standards of public infrastructure and ensure buildings and PSV’s are PWD compliant.

In regards to education, Mr Igathe has pledged to collaborate with the national government to build five secondary schools in each of the 17 sub-counties in Nairobi as well as building and equipping technical and vocational education and training and talent center for every ward.

This is further to building early childhood development (ECD) schools in each of the Nairobi’s 85 wards, improve the welfare, training and benefits for educational workers and secure, maintain and equip school infrastructure and provide free WiFi hotspots in public spaces and schools.

To fight hunger and deprivation, he is looking into launching school feeding programme for children living in informal settlements and low income areas as well as enhance bursary programme to serve the needy and deserving.

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe distributes copies of his manifesto to motorists along Uhuru Highway in Nairobi on July 13, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

For the more than 12,000 City Hall staff, he will ensure there is timely payment of salaries, allowances and welfare or benefits, launch staff career development and promotion programmes as well as staff training, welfare and development scheme.

Further, the manifesto committed to digitise service delivery, relaunch and rebrand the inspectorate department, establish a county Huduma Center in every ward as well as come up with Nairobi open data platform for transparency.

To help city residents who continue to suffer from water supply shortage, Mr Igathe pledged to increase water supply to Nairobi from the current 526,000 cubic metres daily to one million cubic metres, eliminate water rationing and incentivise water harvesting, recycling and solar energy.

The manifesto also plans to build new and cover all open storm drains, connect homes and buildings in high density zones to sewer lines and ensure timely and effective collection of garbage.

In regards to urban planning, zoning and land use, the manifesto commits to launch the Nairobi electronic address system and issue title deeds and entrench ward councils and resident associations to support zoning and land use regulation.

This is in addition to accelerating the construction of affordable housing while also regularising buildings without permits.

Mr Igathe further intends to increase public green spaces and parks in every ward for recreation and clean and protect Nairobi rivers.