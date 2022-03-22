Politicians defiant in the face of popular parties, they dare battle on

As politicians rush to meet Saturday’s deadline to register as members of parties they will use to contest the elections, some bigwigs have defied political waves sweeping across their regions.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has set March 26 as the deadline for those seeking party nominations to formally join parties of their choice.

The law requires political parties to submit their membership register to the registrar by this date then file the lists with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on April 9 — four months to the General Election in August.

Ahead of the deadline, party hopping is underway as politicians decamp to popular outfits within their regions like the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by Deputy President William Ruto.

But there are those who have defied the UDA wave to stick with President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley where they are, despite the hostility, also marketing Azimio la Umoja’s Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential candidacy. After the falling out between President Kenyatta and Dr Ruto lawmakers allied to the DP have joined UDA. It is believed that vying on a UDA ticket in Mt Kenya and some parts of the Rift Valley gives advantage over other political formations, a narrative that President Kenyatta’s lieutenants have rejected, saying, Jubilee will reclaim its lost glory.

With DP Ruto bragging that his UDA is set to clinch majority of seats in President Kenyatta’s political bastion of Central, those who have remained in Jubilee have dared them for a bruising fight.

Those defying the wave to run on Jubilee include Governors James Nyoro (Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet). Mr Nyoro and Mr Kimemia are defending their seats while Mr Tolgos, who leads Mr Odinga’s campaign in the Rift Valley, is eyeing the Senate after the end of his two-term leadership of the county.

Meru’s Kiraitu Murungi, who has started his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), has joined Mr Odinga’s Azimio train, defying what UDA says is a wave in Mt Kenya East, where it is fronting senator Mithika Linturi for the governor seat. Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, who is also chairman of Mr Odinga’s campaign board, is also out to counter the UDA wave in his county.

Jubilee ticket

“I have been a Jubilee governor and I remain there. I am vying for Elgeyo Marakwet Senate seat on a Jubilee ticket as I sell the candidature of Baba [Mr Odinga],” Mr Tolgos said yesterday, noting that, at first, there was resistance but things changed when he came out boldly to sell the former Prime Minister’s bid .

Others defying the UDA wave are Jubilee Secretary General and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, party’s director of elections and Kieni MP Kanini Kega, National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya (Kipipiri), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Sabina Chege (Murang’a), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Jude Njomo (Kiambu), Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), Peter Kimari (Mathioya), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Wachira Kabangi (Mwea).

They have declared that they are remaining in Jubilee.

In the Rift Valley, Jubilee deputy secretary-general and Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny, and Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama have joined Mr Tolgos, vowing not to be bothered by the UDA euphoria in the region. Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar has also not associated with UDA. In Mr Odinga’s Nyanza backyard, Dave Ochieng (Ugenya MP) of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) has defied the ODM wave, sticking to his party which propelled him to a win in 2019. Another one who is defying the wave is MP Olago Aluoch (Kisumu Town West), who was elected on a Ford Kenya ticket and who has now defected to the Democratic Alliance Party of Kenya (DAP-K) associated with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabbir, who defied the ODM wave in 2017 to win as an independent candidate, told the Nation he is seeking a third term as an independent candidate.

Clinching the presidency

In Turkana County, MPs James Lomenen (Turkana South), Ali Lokiru (Turkana East) and Turkana Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor have all joined Jubilee despite initially drumming up support for DP Ruto. Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is the director-general of Dr Ruto’s presidential campaigns

Mr Kioni and Mr Kega told the Nation yesterday that, before the deadline, they are expecting to receive many defectors from the DP’s camp because “the lies those who left were told are no longer working”.

“We are telling people the truth and for long, they have been lied to that Ruto is the one who is winning but now they are realising Raila Odinga has high chances of clinching the presidency and no one wants to be in the opposition. They are now telling us that they are willing to join us,” said Mr Kega, adding that they are expecting defections from Coast region this week.

Mr Kutuny told the Nation that Jubilee had attracted at least five aspirants each in almost all wards.

“We have a very good turnout. In every constituency, we have an average of five to seven candidates. In every ward, we have an average of five, other places there are even 10,” said Mr Kutuny. Despite ODM being popular in Coast and Gusiiland, there are politicians who are seeking alternative vehicles. Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa is contesting to succeed Governor Amason Kingi on a UDA ticket in a county where all MCAs were elected on ODM.

Her bid also comes at a time when Ganze MP Teddy Mwambire, who is also ODM chairman in the county, has said they are putting in place measures to lock out UDA. Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, who had declared interest in succeeding Governor James Ongwae on an ODM ticket, last week defected to DAP-K.

Amani National Congress

With the rising star of DAP-K in Western, Vihiga Governor Wilberforce Ottichilo has remained in ODM and will be defending his seat on it battling it out with Amani National Congress (ANC) and DAP-K.

In Bungoma County, which is believed to be a Ford Kenya stronghold, DAP-K leader Wafula Wamunyinyi who is also Kanduyi MP, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Tongaren MP Dr Eseli Simiyu have chosen the new outfit to take on Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya.

In Trans Nzoia, as Mr Wamalwa sells his DAP-K with anticipation of winning a good number of seats, MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Robert Pukose (Endebes) have remained in Ford Kenya and UDA respectively. Saboti MP Caleb Amisi is also out to defy the DAP-K wave in Trans Nzoia as he defends his seat on ODM though both parties are in Azimio La Umoja.