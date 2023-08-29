Political season is over, let’s work with Ruto, Nyanza voters advised

Erstwhile allies of Azimio leader Raila Odinga have asked Nyanza residents to ditch the opposition and rally behind President William Ruto.

The leaders said the region is better placed to benefit in the Kenya Kwanza government unlike previous regimes that had marginalised the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi yesterday, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga said President Ruto has shown political goodwill by earmarking mega projects and making several high-profile appointments from opposition strongholds.

“We saw how President Ruto’s visit to Western and Kisii last week came with goodies. It’s high time the tide changed in Nyanza so that the region can feel it is part and parcel of the government despite how we voted,” said Mr Anyanga, who chairs the Board of Directors of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

“The government of President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua is the only administration with the region’s interest at heart,” he said. He said there can only be one President at a time.

“The political season is over. Now, it is time to work,” he said.

At the same time, the Nyanza Political and Professional Caucus , through its leader Kennedy Ondiek, lauded the Ruto administration for including the region in recent government appointments .

Last week, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appointed Henry Ogoye as the new acting Managing Director of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and transferred Kisumu International Airport manager Selina Gor to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to oversee day-to-day operations.

Other high profile appointments from the region include ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owallo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

“The government has shown it is ready to work with the region and we should not allow people to exclude us. We cannot allow an individual to negotiate on our behalf,” said Mr Ondiek.

“We did not vote for him but the President has seen it fit to appoint professionals from the region,” added Mr Bonke Kamurangi. Ms Betty Adera said the appointments prove President Ruto is committed to serving all Kenyans without discrimination in spite of how they voted.

“We ask the government to consider more women and youth in future appointments,” she said.

“The government belongs to all Kenyans and we should stop spreading rumours that Luos are anti-government,” said Dr Pamela Olet, the chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

United Democratic Alliance official Salma Ochieng said: “We are a government that is non-discriminatory and focuses on inclusivity.”