Political parties to be subjected to Auditor General scrutiny

Political parties’ financial operations will now be subject to audit and scrutiny by the Auditor-General after the High Court reversed a decision of the National Assembly exempting them from such checks.

A three-judge bench on Wednesday said the move by the lawmakers to delete section 31(3) of the Political Parties Act (2011) was unconstitutional.

The MPs deleted the section last year during the amendment of the Act, which was subsequently assented into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January 2022.

The deleted section provided that “The accounts of every political party shall be audited annually by the Auditor-General and shall be submitted to the Registrar and tabled in the National Assembly”.

Public funding

However, the court said political parties that qualify for public funding cannot go unchecked on how they utilise the same funds.

Thus, they ruled, that their accounts must be scrutinised and the money must be accounted for.

The bench comprising justices Hedwig Ong’udi, Esther Maina and Daniel Ogembo said the deletion contravened Article 299 of the Constitution, which mandates the Auditor General to audit and report on the accounts of any entity that is funded from public funds.

“They (National Assembly) ought to have aligned the amendments with Article 299 of the Constitution. Political parties that receive public funds must be audited,” said the court.

In their judgment, the judges noted that Article 299(4)(f) provides that “within six months after the end of each financial year, the Auditor-General shall audit and report, in respect of that financial year, on the accounts of political parties funded from public funds”.

The audit report is aimed at confirming whether or not public money has been applied lawfully and in an effective way.

The main source of the Political Parties Fund is the national government, which allocates it 0.3 percent of the national revenue.

Last year the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party and Jubilee received a combined Sh519 million from the National Treasury.

Azimio legal backing

In the judgment, the court also gave the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party legal backing after upholding the enactment of the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2022.

The judges dismissed three petitions to strike out the Amendment Act, which paved way for, among other things, the concept of coalition political parties in the country.

The court also disallowed a request to quash statutory timelines that bar losers in political party primaries from joining a different party.

The petitioners, led by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s political outfit, Usawa Kwa Wote party, wanted the court to declare that the law relied on by the electoral commission in publishing the timelines is discriminatory because it allows the losers to contest as independent candidates.

Party hopping

The outfit also wanted the court to allow the return of party hopping, which was eliminated in 2017 following the amendment of the election laws, which set the deadline of decamping to other parties at 120 days before a General Election.

The other petitioners were activist Salesio Mutuma Thuranira and four civil society groups -- Katiba Institute, Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Africa Centre for Open Governance (Africog) and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya).

They wanted the court to quash the Political Parties (Amendment) Act 2022. They argued that the amended Act was unconstitutional because the promoters failed to allow meaningful public participation.

But the court ruled that there was substantive public participation as evidence indicated there were reasonable engagements between various stakeholders.

Consultative public participation

“We find that the public participation that took place before the enactment of the disputed amendment was consultative, meaningful and reasonable. The amendment cannot, therefore, be nullified on this ground,” said the court.

The judges added that the amendments do not render the principal Political Parties Act (2011) ambiguous, uncertain or vague.

Another finding was that the inclusion of coalition political parties as a distinct political party is constitutional.

The bench, however, quashed Section 34(f)(d) of the amended Act on powers of the Registrar in respect of political party records.

“Section 34(f)(d) is unconstitutional as regulation of political party nomination is the mandate of IEBC and not the registrar of political parties,” said the court.