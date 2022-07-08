Political parties shift poll campaign gears

Leading presidential candidates are adjusting their schedules and strategies with exactly a month to the General Election.

It is also a rush to the finish line for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has become a focus for politicians and the civil society as calls for transparency grow.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati says the commission is on course in preparations for the elections.

But there are growing concerns from politicians and the public regarding the way the IEBC has been conducting its affairs.

The arrival of the first batch of ballot papers on Thursday almost saw a section of commissioners distance themselves from Mr Chebukati who has in the past been accused of running a one-man show.

Elections Observation Group (ELOG) national coordinator Mulle Musau says these last 30 days to the General Election are tough on the IEBC.

Litigation

“One thing that will affect the commission seriously is the possibility of litigation. We have told the IEBC to brace itself for cases. There will be litigation on procurement, level of transparency, testing equipment, recruitment and training of staff and every other conceivable thing,” he says.

He adds that the only way IEBC can win public confidence is to be seen to be conducting its affairs above board.

“If the commission is not clear and open, there will be suspicion,” he says.

The IEBC has not yet made the voter register available. The commission says it has certified it but that the roll is not available to anybody who wants a copy.

The commission has also yet to gazette polling stations.

The other headache for IEBC is how to balance the demands of political players and the law.

Digital vs manual register

The use of the digital register or manual one is one instance.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga wants the IEBC to provide a physical register as a backup while Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza alliance insist that the commission exclusively uses a digital register.

Meanwhile, after months of campaigns, politicians are recalibrating how to win more voters to their side.

Unlike before when Dr Ruto led the Kenya Kwanza campaigns, the coalition has formed nine groups to sell its agenda in different parts of the country.

The DP formed the teams in May to intensify campaigns in the Coast, the Southeast, Mt Kenya East, Central, Rift Valley, Nyanza, Western, the Northeast and Upper Eastern.

But the groups became largely dormant, with just about four remaining active.

The Saturday Nation has been informed by Kenya Kwanza sources that the groups will hold at least 40 meetings daily.