Political parties registrar allows the dissolution of troubled Nasa

From left: Nasa leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya), Raila Odinga (ODM) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has allowed the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), giving way for the formation of new coalitions as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta intensifies.

