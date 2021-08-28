Political parties registrar allows the dissolution of troubled Nasa

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has allowed the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), giving way for the formation of new coalitions as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta intensifies.

In a letter to Nasa member parties, Ms Nderitu said her office received and reviewed requests made by Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Party, Ford Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), calling for the dissolution of the alliance and accepted them.

“Following a review of the submissions, resolutions of three political parties were executed as per the requirements. Article 15 (1) of the agreement stipulates that the coalition shall stand dissolved where any three of the parties decide to leave,” the registrar of parties said in the letter copied to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), ANC, Wiper Party, Ford Kenya and CCM.

“In this respect, Nasa hereby stands dissolved.”

Dishonest partners

The development means the founding members of Nasa can now form new coalitions – including the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) between ANC, Wiper, Ford-K and Kanu – ending months of infighting.

ANC, Wiper and Ford-Kenya have been accusing ODM of intimidating them and behaving like the big brother in the coalition.

The three also accuse ODM of failing to distribute money from the political parties fund evenly.

ANC, which has been leading calls for the dissolution of Nasa, said the decision by the registrar has opened doors for fresh negotiations.

ANC Deputy Party Leader, Ayub Savula, said the outfit would begin discussions on formalising its place in OKA and engaging other parties interested in a coalition ahead of the elections next year.

“We initiated this move and wanted Nasa dissolved because our partners were dishonest. Now that it is dissolved, we can move ahead and join a new coalition,” Mr Savula said.

Nasa has been grappling with internal wrangles largely tied to the sharing of funds, suspicion as well as claims of intimidation.

Clause not binding

The three parties have also cited a clause in the coalition which they say compels ODM to support one of them in the 2022 General Election, but which the Orange party rejects.

In a statement last month, ODM denied the allegations, insisting that it was talking to ANC, Wiper, Ford-K and CCM on sharing the funds.

The Raila Odinga-led party dismissed suggestions of backing one of the three parties in 2022 as had been suggested, arguing that the clause was only binding had the coalition won in the election in 2017.

ANC, Wiper and Ford-K last month confirmed their intention to trigger the dissolution of the coalition and sever relations with ODM.

Ms Nderitu said her office would in the coming days make the communication on the dissolution of the coalition formal and public.