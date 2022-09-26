Police thwart Azimio MPs protest against IEBC official Ruth Kulundu ouster

Police dispersed a planned peaceful protest by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance MPs in Nairobi.

The legislators were to hold demonstration in the Nairobi City centre over the suspension of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deputy Chief Executive Mary Kulundu.

However, a meeting outside CJs was thwarted after police lobbed teargas canisters at the pocket of MPs forcing them to run for their dear lives.

The lawmakers included Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang, Starehe MP Amos Mwago, Kibra MP Peter Orero, Embakasi West legislator Mark Mwenje and Makadara MP George Aladwa.

They then headed straight to the Anniversary Towers where IEBC offices are domiciled.

At the office located along University Way, police again lobbed teargas canisters dispersing members of the public who had started forming around the office which had its gates chained.

Inside the compound and around, security was tight as GSU officers enhanced security around the area.

"We have been told that the chairman (Wafula Chebukati) heard we were coming here and left. However, we will continue coming here even in Parliament so that madam Kulundu gets justice," said Mr Osostsi.

"You (Chebukati) should have gone for your leave. You have 180 days to leave office. What are you still doing here?" he added.

Mr Aladwa hit out at the electoral commission saying that the ongoing purge on staff profiled as having "supported" Azimio is not right and they will not allow the same to continue unchallenged.