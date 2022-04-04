Police probe MPs Caleb Kositany, Oscar Sudi over Raila chopper attack
Detectives investigating last Friday’s attack on Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga in Eldoret have confiscated phones belonging to two MPs and a senior official of the Uasin Gishu County Assembly to aid in investigations.
The detectives impounded mobile phones belonging to MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) and also that of Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat after an intense grilling of the three leaders.