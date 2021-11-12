PNU to set up academies to train party staff, aspirants

The Party of National Unity (PNU) has announced plans to set up a youth academy for political party employees and aspiring political leaders to train for leadership positions and roles.

The programme will be rolled out early next year and plans to lease and acquire 48 training centres across the country for the roll out are at an advanced stage.

Negotiations with university professional experts and select political leaders were ongoing to recruit resource persons.

Each county will have a youth academy cum conventions centre to train grassroots mobilisers and branch party management cadres in addition to a national coordination academy at the party headquarters on Musa Gitau Road, Nairobi.

Explaining the logic behind the training programme for party workers and aspirants, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said it had become urgent for the country to think about professional training of political party employees at various levels.

Countering threats

“Political parties are custodians of a people’s hopes, aspirations and visions for their welfare, safety, prosperity, strength and resilience in countering threats. The youth aspiring to assume political leadership are being equipped with a set of skills, ethos and values about what Kenya is about and aspires to be” he said.

Youth who comprise a critical chunk of the voting population are at risk of being swayed by distorted information and propaganda.

This is due to gaps in information about the history of planning of economic growth and how policy and political leadership drive progress towards desired changes.

Devonshire White Paper

“The curriculum is ready. The overarching objective is to equip our youth and aspiring leaders with factual knowledge about how Kenya has evolved from Devonshire White Paper in 1923 to Vision 2030 under execution today, what we have achieved, what we have missed and why,” Mr Muriithi said.

The exposure and interaction with policy makers and experts will prepare party workers to understand the purpose and mission of a political party.