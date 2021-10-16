PNU, ODM to partner in 2022 elections

Party of National Unity (PNU) has formally resolved to partner with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in what the two parties termed “the grand re-union for Vision 2030.”

The leadership of the two parties on Thursday evening expressed confidence in reviving the economy and the “good old days”, should they form government. They spoke during a fundraising dinner held in Nairobi.

PNU enjoys following in the Mt Kenya region while ODM enjoys mass support in Nyanza, Nairobi and the Coast, among other regions. By merging, the parties hope to create a national outlook. When ODM leader Raila Odinga toured the Mt Kenya a fortnight ago, he met with PNU’s leadership.

PNU boss Peter Munya, Laikipia Governor Muriithi Ndiritu and ODM politicians said that when the two parties co-led the government, their regime “was largely peaceful and fruitful”.

Attended by a host of ODM politicians led by Edwin Sifuna (ODM secretary-general), Gladys Wanga (MP, Homa Bay), Mark Nyamita (MP, Uriri) and a host of PNU leaders, the “marriage”, they said, was a perfect match.

“We have worked together before, and life was good,” Mr Sifuna said.

In 2007, PNU and ODM fronted presidential hopefuls in a hotly contested poll that resulted in the formation of the Grand Coalition government. The PNU’s Mwai Kibaki would become President while ODM’s Raila Odinga became Prime Minister.

The parties are riding on their loyalties, dominance and regional following to win the 2022 General Election.

Mr Munya said his party’s National Elections Committee (NEC) met and allowed PNU to form coalitions with “like-minded” parties.

However, he insisted, his party was not merging with ODM. “We’re only working together,” he said.

“The party has commenced recruitment of candidates…If your vision is in line with our party, you are free to join us,” he said.