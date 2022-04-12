Plot to oust Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria thickens

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria is facing stiff opposition ahead of the August 9 polls.

Mr Gikaria, popularly known as "TM aka Baba Yao", has been accused by his opponents of encouraging the culture of handouts and scoring poorly on development.

Mr Gikaria's style of leadership has also come under sharp criticism from the residents who accuse him of not initiating development projects and fighting Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration.

Political pundits in the region predict a tough battle for the over 100,000 votes spread across Nakuru Town East, Biashara, Kivumbini, Flamingo and Menengai East wards.

However, the MP dismisses the prediction as "far-fetched."

"These are baseless claims and those spreading such malicious allegations have decided to be deliberately blind on development projects which I have initiated in the constituency. I have improved infrastructure, constructed schools and made good use of National Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) among others," said Mr Gikaria.

But even as he counts his development record, this time around Mr Gikaria may not have his way as his opponents have been busy plotting to oust him and give the residents fresh leadership.

Mobilisation skills

"It will not be a walk in the park as the incumbent is perhaps the most visible legislator at the grassroots in Nakuru County. He may not have a sparkling development record to boast about, but when it comes to mobilisation skills, he is second to none and that is the strongest political tool that his opponents don't have," said Mr George Ouma, a Nakuru City-based political analyst.

Mr Gikaria, who was born and bred in the slums of Landi Panya and Flamingo, is exuding confidence in retaining his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket for the third term in a row.

However, Julius Kariuki, a veterinary doctor, has vowed to wrestle the seat on a Jubilee ticket.

"I'm interested in offering good and progressive leadership in the constituency. Nakuru Town East has very poor infrastructural development and poor management of NG-CDF funds among many other ills," said Dr Kariuki.

Dr Kariuki first contested for the seat in the then larger Nakuru Town on a Narc-Kenya ticket but lost to the eventual winner the late Mirugi Kariuki.

In 2013, he also contested for the seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket but lost to Mr Gikaria.

Bursaries

"Days when a leader will brag about development by using public finances like bursaries, as a hook on a fishing line to make followers instead of service delivery and lifting the residents from poverty are now long gone," said Dr Kariuki.

He added: "I want to offer leadership that will work closely with the devolved unit and national government. We need projects that will change the lives of the residents.”

Dr Kariuki who comes from Nakuru East Ward which has one of the highest crime rates in Nakuru City, says his other priorities include taming the runaway crime, improving dairy and poultry farming and upgrading the dilapidated infrastructure and creating jobs.

He observed that many youths abuse drugs and promised to start an affordable rehabilitation centre if elected.

He said although health is a devolved function, he promised to work with the devolved unit to ensure facilities like the Langalanga Sub-County Hospital and Free Area Health Centre are upgraded.

“It is possible to transform this constituency if we have the right leadership that will focus on the development agenda and not sideshows," said Dr Kariuki.

Title deeds

He also promised to fast-track the issuance of title deeds particularly to landowners in the slums like Bondeni and push for a reduction of doing business in Nakuru City.

"There are a lot of unnecessary charges by the devolved unit and this is making many investors shy away from putting their money in Nakuru City. We need a single business permit," said Dr Kariuki.

He will battle it out in the Jubilee nominations against the youthful aspirant Mr Joachim Njui.

"I'm equal to the task. I believe it is possible to send Mr Gikaria home and the right person to do that is a youthful aspirant like me. The constituency needs a new lease of life with fresh leadership," said Mr Njui, 29.

He said his main agenda would be to improve the livelihood of the unemployed youth and reduce crime.

"People have a checklist and they know what the incumbent has done and what he has not done. The issue of chest-thumping and dishing out handouts is bad and that is the culture that I want to change," said Mr Njui.

He promised to activate Information Communication Technology (ICT) hubs to help generate self-employment for the youth if elected.





Other aspirants eyeing the Jubilee ticket are former Nakuru Mayor Benson Mwangi, outgoing Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu and Mr Benson Kihanya.

Others are Kanu women league coordinator Grace Karuga and former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara who will be running on Ubuntu Peoples Forum ticket.