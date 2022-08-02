Pick Azimio to save Kenya, Raila and Karua tell voters

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said the country is at a crossroads and should decide between electing transformative leaders and those implicated in corruption scandals.

Mr Odinga, joined by his running mate Martha Karua and other members of his brigade, took their campaigns to Kirinyaga and Kiambu where they warned residents against voting for Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

Mr Odinga said his coalition was the best suited to run the country and spur development after the exit of President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.

New Kenya

“You have to choose wisely or continue lagging behind as a country. We are requesting all to wake up early and vote for Karua and me,” Mr Odinga said. “If you overwhelmingly vote for us on August 9, Karua and I will be sworn in and we will have a new Kenya.”

He accused Dr Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua of being corrupt and amassing billions of shillings belonging to the public.

“He is a first term MP but during his tenure, Sh13 billion has been transacted in his account. If you happen to meet him, ask him the source of that wealth,” he said.

Ms Karua used the platform to seek for a truce between Mr Charles Kibiru (Jubilee) and Muriithi Kagai (Narc Kenya) who are contesting for the Kirinyaga governor seat under Azimio. The Narc Kenya party leader said she is working with Mr Odinga to ensure that a consensus is arrived at.

“Azimio has brought together over 26 political parties aimed at bringing together all people drawn from all corners of this republic. But we are disunited here in Kirinyaga as far as the governor race is concerned,” Ms Karua said as she warned that the coalition would lose the seat to Kenya Kwanza if it fronts two candidates.

Development

“God is on our side and I am optimistic that we will be elected to lead this country next Tuesday. If we don’t get an Azimio governor in my backyard, whom will I be reaching out to to discuss matters pertaining development?” she asked.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya drummed up support for Mr Odinga saying: “Under the leadership of Raila, we will continue implementing reforms in the agriculture sector,” Mr Munya said.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth told the DP to concede defeat.