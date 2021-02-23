Petitoners want political parties dispute tribunal devolved

Political Parties Disputes Tribunal

Members of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal during a past hearing.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

The quest for devolving the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) to the counties to increase access to political justice has gained momentum after a Jubilee Party official moved to court to have the institution’s functions  devolved.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.