Petitoners want Azimio declared majority party in the National Assembly

Twelve voters have approached the High Court seeking an order that all transactions in Parliament, including the ratification of the 2023 Finance Bill, be declared null and void on the grounds that the Kenya Kwanza Coalition is a minority party.

In the suit filed at the Milimani High Court, 12 voters have revealed that Azimio la Umoja Coalition is the majority party in Parliament with 171 MPs while Kenya Kwanza Coalition has 165 MPs following last year's general elections.

According to the petitioners, all dealings and endorsements by Kenya Kwanza Coalition since October last year have no legal effect.

The case stems from a ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, on 6 October last year declaring Kenya Kwanza Coalition the majority party.

As a result of the ruling, Kimani Ichung'wa, Owen Baya, Sylvanus Osoro and Naomi Wako were appointed as majority leader, deputy majority leader, majority whip and deputy majority whip respectively.

The constituents argue that their appointment is illegal and unconstitutional.

"Wetang'ula's decision has created a constitutional crisis in Kenya in that the minority party in the House has taken over the House Business Committee and other committees of the House which have now prepared the 2023 Finance Bill and the accompanying Budget and Appropriation Bill 2023 which are insensitive to the economic hardship being suffered by Kenyans and have violated all the principles of fair taxation," the petitioners said.

They added that the constitutional basis of taxation of citizens in a democracy goes hand in hand with the attendant rights of citizens to be represented in government and its various arms and organs.

The court was told that the current Finance Bill, which has since been debated, has no legal effect as the Azimio Coalition has been relegated to the position of a minority party.

The twelve voters are asking the court to intervene and stop the taxation of Kenya, describing the move by the Kenya Kwanza administration as illegal.

The petitioners further argue that abrogation or compromise of representation gives citizens the right to withhold payment of taxes or demand exemption from payment of all taxes.

"In view of the foregoing, the court should issue orders exempting Kenyan citizens who are members or supporters of the Azimio Coalition from the obligation to pay 50 per cent of direct taxes unless and until the status, rights and privileges of the Azimio Coalition as a majority party in the National Assembly are restored," the petitioners say.

They also want that the legislation arising out of the Finance Bill 2023 and the Appropriation Bill 2023 should not be implemented unless and until the court determines the legality of the leadership of the National Assembly in the 13th Parliament.

The court has been told that Wetang'ula's ruling has triggered massive illegal defections of MPs from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza.

" The applicants led by Kenneth Njagi, Meshack Suba, lawyer Lempaa Suyianka and Teddy Muturi are convinced that the immediate effect of Wetangula's declaration is to normalise the defection of Azimio Coalition MPs to Kenya Kwanza to promote rebellion and indiscipline in the constituent parties of the Azimio Coalition," lawyer Kibe Mungai said in the case filed under a certificate of urgency.

According to the petitioners, the move to absorb Azimio MPs into Kenya Kwanza is a subversion and a grave threat to political loyalty and impunity in Kenya's multi-party democracy.

Mungai argues that Kenya Kwanza's attack on Azimio is similar to the defections orchestrated by the Nyayo regime between 1993 and 1995, which destroyed the Ford-Asili party of the late Kenneth Matiba, in order to shore up Kanu's position in power.

"The Jubilee Party is the new Ford-Asili party for the emerging dictatorship in Kenya," says Mungai.

The petitioners have faulted Kenya Kwanza's actions, saying KANU was more decent and democratic in asking the detectives to resign and seek a fresh mandate as KANU candidates.

"Tragically, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is content to turn Azimio Coalition MPs into modern day political judases and let them continue to wreak political havoc in Azimio's constituent parties," says Mungai.

He adds that as a result of Kenya Kwanza's action, they are asking the High Court to declare that nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega have effectively resigned from the Jubilee Party and their respective seats should be declared vacant.

As a result, the twelve voters say they are aggrieved by Wetangula's decision, which violates the Constitution of Kenya and the Standing Orders of the National Assembly.

"Wetangula has no jurisdiction to determine who is the majority party and who is the minority party as he purported to do in his communication of 6 October 2022," the petitioners said.

They further argued that the immediate consequence of Wetang'ula's decision in the National Government of the Republic of Kenya has not been determined in accordance with the Constitution and the results of the General Election held on August 9, 2022.

" The actions of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition (KK) to undermine multi-party democracy is contrary to national values and principles of governance as enshrined in Article 10 of the Constitution, particularly on patriotism, power sharing and devolution, rule of law and people's participation, inclusiveness, good governance, integrity, transparency and accountability," they say.

They claim that the de facto defections of the Azimio MPs make a mockery of the political rights of the electorate.

The voters have questioned Wetangula's continued participation in the political meetings of the KKA on the grounds that he is undermining the people's confidence in the office of the National Assembly.

" We question the credibility, integrity and objectivity of Wetangula's decisions in his capacity as Speaker over his continued participation in political meetings of the ruling party," the petitioners said in court papers.

The petitioners have also accused Wetangula of colluding with the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu to uphold Kega's move to withdraw the Jubilee Party from Azimio.

The petitioners are seeking several reliefs including an order setting aside Wetangula's decision of 6 October 2022 and declaring Azimio the majority party in the National Assembly in the 13th Parliament.

They are also seeking an order suspending Kega's notice of 13 June seeking to withdraw Jubilee from Azimio from the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition agreement.

The voters are also seeking an order barring Ichung'wa, Owen, Osoro and Wako from holding leadership positions in the current parliament.

They want the court to bar Wetang'ula from attending political rallies and meetings of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance because he is a leader in the legislature.

The voters are also seeking an order directed at Nderitu to compel her to inform the IEBC that Kega and Chege have formally ceased to be members of the Jubilee Party following their defection to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The petitioners are seeking an order suspending the implementation of the Finance Bill pending the determination of their case.

On Monday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal barred Jubilee from withdrawing from Azimio.