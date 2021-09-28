Peace project for youth launched ahead of 2022 poll campaigns

BridgeAfrica CEO Brenda Odek

BridgeAfrica CEO Brenda Odek (centre) leading a peace caravan. The organisations has launched a peace initiative targeting university students as Kenya gears up for official campaigns for the 2022 elections.

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A peace initiative targeting university students has been launched ahead of the start of official campaigns for next year’s general election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.