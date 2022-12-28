Parties registrar to inform House of new coalition deals

The Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) will be required to inform and convey to Parliament any coalition agreements deposited in her office by political parties.

The Political Parties (Amendment) Bill 2022 by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss seeks to amend section 10 of the principal Act to introduce the new requirement.

If it becomes law, the RPP shall when conveying any coalition agreement to Parliament, indicate the date on which it was deposited in her office.

“The registrar shall within 15 days of receipt of a coalition agreement deposited in his or her office, convey a certified copy of the agreement to the Clerk of each House of Parliament,” the proposed new section of the Political Parties Act, reads.

Parliament is the duality of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Bill, currently before the National Assembly, seeks to implement the resolutions made by the 12th Parliament in the approval of the fifth report of the National Assembly’s Committee on Procedure and House Rules.

Ms Boss says that having the agreements in Parliament will be useful in the determination of questions on the entitlement of parties and coalitions that are tied to their number of MPs in each House.

The entitlements of the political parties or party coalitions in Parliament include the leaders of majority, their deputies, majority whips and their deputies, their minority counterparts as well as the distribution of members in the committees of the two Houses.

The party or coalition of parties with the highest number of MPs in the two Houses are entitled to majority leadership and majority whips as well as enhanced membership to departmental committees.

The party or coalition of parties with the second highest number of MPs in the two Houses gets the minority leadership and minority whips.

It also produces the chairs of the watchdog committees — Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Public Investments related committees (PICs), Committee on Implementation (CoI), Decentralised Funds Accounts Committee and Special Funds Committee (SFC), in the case of the National Assembly.

In the Senate, the minority side chairs the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee (CPISFC).

The Act provides that two or more political parties may form a coalition or a coalition political party before or after an election and shall deposit the coalition agreement with the RPP.

A coalition agreement entered into before an election shall be deposited with the registrar at least three months before that election. In the case of a coalition political party, the submission of the coalition agreement shall be done at least 120 days before a general election.

A coalition agreement entered into after an election shall be deposited with the registrar within 21 days of the signing of the agreement.

Currently, Standing Order 2B of the National Assembly Standing Orders, stipulates that the Clerk of the House shall obtain from the RPP a certified copy of any coalition agreement entered into by two or more parties.

This is for purposes of ascertaining the relative majorities in the House and facilitating the transaction of the business of the House.

However, Ms Boss says that this is not enough especially after the bitter push and pull between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza forced National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to step in to determine the majority coalition.

In his ruling of October 6, 2022, Speaker Wetang’ula determined Kenya Kwanza the majority coalition with 179 MPs in the 349-member House and Azimio coalition the minority party with 157 MPs.