Mlolongo rally
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Parties get smarter on Uhuru’s meetings ban

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Onyango K'Onyango

Political parties have devised new campaign strategies to go around President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on political gatherings aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.