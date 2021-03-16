Parties get smarter on Uhuru’s meetings ban

Political parties have devised new campaign strategies to go around President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on political gatherings aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Democratic Movement Kenya (WDM-K), Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya, Kenya African National Union (Kanu) and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto have now come up with ways to maintain contact with the electorate despite the tough measures.

This comes ahead of the March 18 senatorial by-election in Machakos County and the May 18 mini polls to be held for the Garissa senate position and constituency seats in Bonchari in Kisii and Juja in Kiambu County.

Also of concern is the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) civic education that was set to continue this month as the National Assembly and the Senate debate the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The parties have now opted for door-to-door campaigns, town hall meetings, media talk shows, hosting of delegations in private homes as well as using church gatherings to push their messages across. Dr Ruto’s camp is for instance embarking on meetings at his Karen and Sugoi homes in Nairobi and Uasin Gishu respectively to strategise amid the tough measures.

According to his allies, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), the DP wants to concentrate on his ‘hustler’ empowerment programmes as he seeks to consolidate support ahead of the 2022 elections.

Political style

Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Joshua Kuttuny said the political style has had to change.

“We will agree with our candidates to embrace door-to-door campaigns and town hall or closed door meetings but we won’t stop reaching out to the voters,” Mr Kuttuny said. This, he noted will also apply to the BBI civic education campaigns. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said the party now has experience in conducting political activities in the midst of the pandemic.

“Remember Msambweni was conducted entirely at the height of the first wave. We have adopted the guidelines issued by IEBC including using alternative campaign methods like radio talk shows and town hall meetings,” Mr Sifuna said yesterday.

President Kenyatta banned political rallies for a period of 30 days effective Friday last week.

He directed the national government administration officers (NGAO) jointly with the police and county government enforcements officers to strictly enforce the order.

There have been accusations that some “politically correct” coalitions were being favoured despite the President’s directive, with Ruto-linked UDA party chairman Johnston Muthama faulting Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for going against the order to campaign in Machakos.

Baseless allegations

“Kalonzo is still campaigning in Muumandu, Machakos County at the expense of other candidates. We don’t see the law being applied fairly,” Mr Muthama said.

Wiper vice chairmen Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Victor Swanya termed Mr Muthama’s allegations as baseless.

“We are not campaigning and have not held any public gathering. We have made a pledge to follow the guidelines fully and are doing door-to-door campaigns,” Mr Kilonzo told Nation. Mr Swanya said UDA had sensed defeat in Machakos.

Yesterday, the Musalia Mudavadi-led ANC party said that by elections are not a matter of life and death. Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat and Ford K Organising Secretary Chris Mandu said the restrictions do not prohibit them from reaching out to the electorate.