Parties fail diversity test in lists of nominees to three legislatures

The electoral commission has rejected lists of nominees by parties that were dominated by close allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Party leaders of at least 79 political parties went for their cronies – who lost in the primaries – and shunned marginalised groups for which the 32 seats in the National Assembly and the Senate were created.

A similar scenario played out in the 47 county assemblies, where only well-connected individuals – including current members of county assembly (MCAs), who lost in the primaries – were picked for the nomination slots.

Yesterday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disclosed that none of the parties participating in the August 9 polls complied with the requirement.

One week deadline

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati gave the parties seven days to review the lists before resubmitting names by July 22.

“None of the submitted 79 party lists was compliant and stands rejected for reasons documented for each respective party,” said Mr Chebukati.

“The political parties are required, as guided by law, to review the lists within seven days and resubmit on or before July 22, being seven days from the date of rejection.”

The commission declared that the parties have to comply with the requirement or, failing that, their lists would be deemed rejected.

The parties were required to submit 12 names to the National Assembly, 16 women nominees to the Senate, two youths to the Senate and two persons with disability to the Senate.

For county assemblies, they are required to submit 47 lists, each representing a county, and separately consisting of eight marginalised group nominees.

Further, they should submit 47 lists, each representing a county and separately consisting of a number of nominees equal to the number of wards in the respective county.

Notable names

The notable names in the rejected lists include National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi (ODM), the Orange party’s National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma, UDA Secretary General Veronica Waheti Nduati (Veronica Maina), Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya (UDA), Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru (UDA) and Starehe MP Charles Njagua (UDA).

Others are outgoing Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua (ODM), nominated MP Jacqueline Oduol (ODM), Nairobi Senate aspirant Karen Nyamu (UDA), Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko (UDA), ANC Secretary General Simon Mwangi Kamau, nominated Senator Petronila Were (ANC), nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga (Wiper), Bomet Woman Rep Joyce Korir (UDA) and Wiper Secretary General Shakila Abdalla.

Interestingly, Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria, who wants to be Kiambu governor, also submitted his name.

Elective seat candidates are, by law, not allowed to be on the list of potential nominees to Parliament or county assemblies.

Some of the requirements include ensuring that nominees have qualifications similar to those required of candidates contesting elective seats.

Further, not more than one nominee should come from the same county, and not more than one nominee for the Senate and the National Assembly should be from the same ethnic group.