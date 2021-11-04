Parallel Ford-K national delegates conferences halted

Moses Wetang’ula

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetang'ula.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino  &  Justus Ochieng'

  • A faction led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa insisted their convention would go.
  • A faction associated with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu cancelled their planned meeting.

Confusion reigned yesterday after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily halted parallel national delegates conferences (NDCs) that were to be held today by two factions of Ford-Kenya party.

