Parallel Ford-K national delegates conferences halted

Confusion reigned yesterday after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) temporarily halted parallel national delegates conferences (NDCs) that were to be held today by two factions of Ford-Kenya party.

A faction led by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa insisted their convention would go on at the Bomas of Kenya as planned, citing an order by a superior court allowing the same.

However, a faction associated with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu cancelled their planned meeting, citing the need to heed the directive of the tribunal.

The Wamunyinyi-led faction had initially planned to hold their convention on November 6 at Kasarani, before a decision was reached to move the date to today and the venue to Ufungamano House in Nairobi.

The tribunal chaired by Mr Desma Nungo issued an injunction on the two planned NDCs following a petition by Mr Chrispinus Barasa.

Tribunal’s verdict

Mr Nungo restrained the party from proceeding with the NDCs pending the hearing and determination of the application.

“Mention will be held virtually on November 15, 2021 at 2.30pm to confirm compliance and for further directions,” he ruled.

But Mr Wamalwa dismissed the tribunal’s verdict. “Let’s stop these sideshows. We have a High Court order. That’s an inferior court,” Mr Wamalwa said.

“The NDC is on as ordered by the courts. We followed the law as per the constitution of our party and we are not here to waste our time with busybodies,” added Mr Wamalwa.

Dr Simiyu, however, confirmed to the Nation that he had been served with the tribunal order and would obey it.

Saving the party

“I have been served through email. This is the second time our NDC is being cancelled. It is very expensive for us but we have no choice but to obey court orders. We have told our members to be patient and wait for the final court direction,” Dr Simiyu said.

He said the postponement was aimed at saving the party from further disintegration. “I think it was stopped because it was going to tear the party apart.”

Dr Simiyu had earlier termed the meeting planned by the Wetang’ula-led faction illegal as he had not signed any documents related to it as the bona fide secretary-general of the party.

He said the leadership row rocking the party was still being adjudicated in the High Court and wondered why the Wetang’ula faction was organising an NDC without the secretary-general’s notice.