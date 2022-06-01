Our target is 60 per cent of vote, say Ruto allies

Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza coalition yesterday said it targets to get more than 60 per cent of the vote in the August 9 election to avoid a run-off.

A candidate has to get 50 per cent plus one vote to win the presidency in the first round.

Dr Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi said during the alliance’s economic forums in Kericho and Bomet counties that they would go flat out to deliver the presidency.

The leaders called on residents of Rift Valley and other regions to rally behind Dr Ruto, who is the coalition’s presidential flagbearer.

The team employed a two-pronged approach in their economic forum sessions, with Mr Gachagua, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago leading the meeting at Kericho Green stadium that was attended by United Democratic Alliance governor aspirant Erick Mutai and several lawmakers.

Mr Mudavadi and MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) chaired the meetings at Fairhills Hotel in the outskirts of Bomet town.

It was attended by Governor Hillary Barchok, Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader Isaac Ruto, ANC governor hopeful Benard Mutai and other leaders.

Mr Gachagua said the economic and development blueprint of the Kenya Kwanza team would be anchored on what ordinary people see as priority.

“We appeal to voters to sign a five-year contract with us by voting for Dr Ruto as their president and Kenya Kwanza teams. If we do not deliver in the five years, then vote us out,” Mr Gachagua said.

“After the economic forums, we will come back to you and highlight the issues you raised, confirm them, then make them operational.”

Kenyans, the Mathira MP said, are tired of empty promises and rhetoric.

Mr Mudavadi said a majority of voters in Western, Rift Valley, Mt Kenya and Nairobi are behind Dr Ruto.

“We do not want to leave any room for a petition or a runoff in the Presidential contest. We want to beat our competitors by getting at least 70 per cent of the vote,” He said.