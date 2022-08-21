Godfrey Osotsi: I clinched Vihiga senatorial seat against all odds

When nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi made up his mind to go for Vihiga senatorial seat, he knew the journey to conquer ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s home turf was not going to be easy.

All the same, he got entered the fray, ready to flex his political muscles. Mr Osotsi, who clinched the seat on the ODM ticket, weathered many storms in the 12th Parliament, where he was nominated by ANC. He faced court cases that sought to remove him as secretary general of the party. At one point he was ejected from Parliament when ANC tried to overturn his nomination.

Mr Osotsi garnered 62,798 votes, James Babira of the Progressive Party of Kenya came second with 25,406 votes, while Kennedy Butiko of ANC came a distant third with 24,666 votes. “I won because the good people of Vihiga had faith in me and resisted all attempts to cheapen my candidature. Vihiga people wanted a strong political personality who would effectively lead the oversight role in the county and they saw that leader in me. I will not let them down,” he said

In an interview with Sunday Nation, an elated Osotsi said his win, against Mudavadi’s countless trips urging voters not to elect him, signifies that he has matured politically to compete against the big boys in the county.

“My opponents tried to capitalise on my past ANC woes, but that worked against them and generated sympathy votes for me. I completely ignored them and fixed my eyes on the ball,” he said. “I mounted a fearless campaign even in areas that seemed hostile. I freely and boldly campaigned for Raila even when some people discouraged me.”

Mr Osotsi said despite Deputy President William Ruto and Mr Mudavadi making many trips to campaign for their candidate, he weathered the storm and beat them at their own game. “I candidly fought Kenya Kwanza forays in Vihiga County. The Deputy President made numerous visits to Vihiga County and Mudavadi personally led Kenya Kwanza campaigns in all the 25 wards.

ODM performed very

“In the end, ODM performed very well by bagging the gubernatorial seat, senatorial seat and 10 MCA seats. Raila Odinga won with over 60 per cent in all five constituencies, except Mudavadi’s native Sabatia where Ruto won with a slim margin.”

Mr Odinga garnered 143, 371 votes against Dr Ruto’s 79, 722 votes in Vihiga. In the county assembly, out of 25 seats, Azimio bagged 13 while Kenya Kwanza has nine, with three being independents.

Former speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi had during the life of 12th parliament noted that Mr Osotsi was one of the astute and hardworking legislators alongside others like Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa among others.

During his tenure in the 12th parliament, Mr Osotsi was elected on four occasions as a member of the prestigious House Business Committee (HBC) despite being a nominated MP and first-time legislator.

The committee is one of the most prestigious committees in the National Assembly as it is the one that determines the agenda to be discussed on the floor of the House.

It is made of the Speaker, the House leadership and a few MPs nominated and approved by the House.

Mr Osotsi regretted that ANC fought him for no reason yet during his tenure as the Secretary-General, the party managed to get 17 MPs, 1 deputy governor and several MCAs across the country in 2017. A scenario that ANC could not replicate in 2022 in which it performed dismally by getting a paltry 7 MP slots, no senator and very few MCAs.

Peddling lies

Mr Osotsi said his win in Vihiga is a demonstration that the Kenya Kwanza faction was just peddling lies that the fortunes of Mr Odinga had completely diminished and dwindled in Western Kenya.

“We have made ODM stronger again in Vihiga and we will do more in the coming days.” Mr Osotsi said.

He said he is now ready to put all that happened during campaigns behind him and deliver to the people of Vihiga who trusted him with their votes to the senate.

“I am ready to work with all leaders in Vihiga regardless of their political affiliations for the sake of our people.” Mr Osotsi said.