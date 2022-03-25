Organizers make final touches ahead of Baringo gubernatorial debate

The organising committee of the first gubernatorial debate featuring seven aspirants eyeing the Baringo County governor seat are making the final touches.

The event will kick off today at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Kabarnet campus from 5pm to 6:30 pm and will be live on NTV.

All the seven podiums at the facility's auditorium have been put in place, an indication that all the aspirants are expected to participate.

The committee's chairperson, Chebutuk Rotich, said the event will be an invite only, with 200 officials drawn from various sectors including the boda boda, clergy, youth among others expected to be in attendance.

“The other population is advised to watch live from the media stations contracted to stream the event to avoid overcrowding,” said Prof Chebutuk.

The aspirants will participate in the live NTV event organised by Baringo professionals under the group Baringo Liberal Minds Forum in partnership with the Nation Media Group and Action Aid.

The TV face-off at the Kenya School of Government is seen as a test of who will be the best fit for the seat in the August 9 elections.

Six aspirants want to vie under the Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), while one is contesting on a Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) ticket.

Eyeing the UDA ticket are sitting Governor Stanley Kiptis, his predecessor Benjamin Cheboi, former principal secretary Fred Segor, Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, former Baringo County Assembly Clerk Richard Koech, Mr Robert Kiplagat and Mr Sialo Kimiring.

Organisers say the debate offers Baringo residents an opportunity to participate in vetting their leaders.

In the debate, the aspirants will be questioned on various issues by a panel of journalists and citizens.

The planning committee invited locals to send questions on key thematic areas, consistent with devolved functions and national government’s Big Four agenda.