Orengo gets direct nomination for Siaya governor race
Senator James Orengo has bagged the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket to contest for the Siaya governor seat in the August 9 General Election.
Mr Orengo is expected to face former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and former police spokesman Charles Owino, who joined Governor Ali Roba’s United Democratic Movement (UDM) as governor and running mates, respectively.
The ODM party announced that it will hold election primaries in Siaya County on April 13 for parliamentary seats, county assembly members and woman rep.