Opiyo Wandayi, Junet Mohamed unveiled for top Azimio House leadership slots

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has unveiled the names of persons it has nominated to various House leadership positions.

The coalition maintained that they were the majority in the National Assembly and thus would go for the majority positions and not those of the minority.

In the lineup, the coalition has nominated Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi for National Assembly Majority Leader.

He will be deputised by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui.

Azimio la Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses elected leaders under the Azimio coalition at the Stoni Athi Resort in Machakos County on September 16, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has been picked as Chief whip to be deputised by nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In the Senate, the coalition has picked Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo for the position of Minority Leader to be deputised by Kitui's Enock Wambua.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo has been named as Chief Minority Whip and will be deputised by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

During the unveiling of the leaders at a retreat in Stony Athi, Machakos county, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the coalition is legally the majority and MPs under Azimio have been advised to take up Majority roles in the House.

The Wiper leader took a swipe at President William Ruto over his move to remove fuel and food subsidies.

"The Ruto government has started on the wrong footing on many fronts more so by taking away subsidies," he said.

Mr Musyoka also took issue with the recent party nominations saying there were disproportionate allocations of slots around county assemblies.