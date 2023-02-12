Oparanya: Azimio rallies not aimed at toppling the Ruto government

Opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition now wants final presidential results declared at the county level to end alleged manipulation of results at the national tallying centre.

The coalition is also seeking to review the period for filing presidential petitions from the current seven days to at least 30 days to allow for enough time for the gathering of evidence, saying the limited period blocked them from presenting evidence by a whistle-blower that suggested a win for its candidate Raila Odinga.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday Nation, ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya also alleged a scheme by President William Ruto to buy opposition lawmakers to assist him remove presidential term limits through an amendment to the Constitution.

Mr Oparanya also disclosed that the ongoing anti-government rallies are not designed to overthrow the Kenya Kwanza administration but are intended to force electoral reforms and audit of the August 9, 2022 presidential election results.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q: How would you describe the current state of the ODM party?

I can assure you that ODM is a very strong and stable party. Don’t look at the leaders who move here and there because that is expected after every election.

Many of the MPs would be talking about working with the government for development purposes. They think that their areas can only benefit if they cooperate with the government. But we have not heard of any serious defection that would worry the party.

But there are signs of internal revolt. Your party chairman John Mbadi said he is ready to resign?

I wouldn’t want to use the Mbadi issue to say there is a problem or a revolt in the party. Mbadi has his own problems with his colleagues in Parliament. That has nothing to do with party leadership. Even if he decides to resign, someone would take up the position.

What are these issues with his colleagues?

I am not a member of Parliament but we know there were issues; you know he was supposed to be the Minority leader. There were also issues with sharing of parliamentary committees. Those are differences which they need to sort out in Parliament. The issues have not been formally brought to the attention of the party leadership. As a person, I don’t know the intrigues that are there.

Some of your members have accused the party leadership of giving conflicting signals on working with the government?

You remember we said we want to offer objective opposition. We said we would not be criticising the government just for the sake of it. That statement was made before the IEBC whistle-blower provided us with the results of the elections. The figures came later and even surprised us. After we got these figures is when the rallies came up. It is at that time that the coalition said that its victory was snatched and they are not going to recognise the Kenya Kwanza government. So things changed.

You were with Raila the day some of your members were at State House. What was his reaction?

We meet quite frequently, but that day we met to discuss quite a number of issues. My co-deputy party leader Hassan Joho had also just arrived in the country and wanted to get in touch with our plans, in terms of how far we are pursuing our issues.

It was not triggered by the meeting at State House. We had known about the State House meeting a day before. And we said the leaders are adults, and if they want to meet the President, why not. Let them go ahead. But obviously, they must know that there is a party that sponsored them. If they go against the party, there would be disciplinary procedures.

Jubilee MPs were also at State House. Is Azimio’s existence threatened by the realignments?

The problem I am having with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance is that they are behaving as if they are still in the campaigns.

They have forgotten that they won the election and have to deliver to the people. It is like they are still surprised that they are in office. If I have genuinely won the election, why would I bother with buying MPs from the opposition.

You have seen many people turn up for our rallies. They come on their own. I am not a member of Jubilee so I may not know what is happening there. But we have had meetings with Jubilee leadership led by Jeremiah Kioni, and he has assured us that everything is okay.

Obviously, the aim is to weaken Azimio. The President is busy buying our MPs so that if there is anything to pass in Parliament they have a super-majority.

They may also want to get two-thirds majority so that they can amend the Constitution. From what is happening they may want to remove the term limit for the President. They can, it has happened in our neighbouring country.

Where is former President Uhuru Kenyatta in all these?

I can’t say that he is actively involved in the opposition politics. All the meetings we have had, he has never attended. It is only Kioni who has been attending on behalf of Jubilee. He is not involved at all. I have never heard of an apology from him for not attending a meeting that he was supposed to attend.

Have you discussed his pending resignation as Azimio council chairman?

I have not had the chance to speak with him to know if and when he is resigning. I am also not aware of any meeting he has had with my party leader. Maybe they speak on the phone because they are friends.

What is the opposition doing to fight off the onslaught by the ruling party?

We are not preoccupied with what they are doing. Our main agenda right now is on serious electoral reforms. We are also keen on providing checks and balances to ensure the government performs by bringing down the cost of living.

We also want an independent body to audit the outcome of the last general election. People have to know that Azimio won the elections and establish some of the malpractices, and how to correct them.

We are not here to overthrow the government. This is our country and we are peaceful people. You have seen how we have been conducting our rallies; very peaceful. We have not thought of overturning the government. That is not in our plan. We want peace in the country.

But your party leader has repeatedly said that you want to reclaim your stolen victory?

That is why we are saying that when it is confirmed that we won then we can sit on a table and agree on the way forward and tell them that look, you are in office illegally and the results are saying so. At that point each of the parties will have known what happened.

You have indicated that you will be seeking the support of your party leader to run for president in 2027.

That position still remains but it is still early now to start talking about 2027. What is of immediate concern now is the truth about the last general election. .

Has your party leader said he would be retiring from politics?

He has not mentioned that and we have also not discussed it. What is on the table now is our push for electoral reforms. If we cannot reform the Judiciary and the electoral commission, running for the top seat would mean nothing. Him running again has not been discussed. But I can tell you that Raila still has energy. He is a man you cannot write off.

What reforms do you want at IEBC and Judiciary?

We have clearly said that we don’t recognise the recently enacted law on picking IEBC selection panel. We have questioned what was the hurry in changing the law immediately after the election.

Why were the other three commissioners forced to leave office? It is clear that the 2027 election is already being rigged. The period for presidential petitions is also too short. We will be seeking a review of that period to be about 30 days.

The whistle-blower took months to unearth what happened. We also want elections to be done at the county level. Why is it that when you go to the county level they omit the presidential results? Why can’t the presidential results be announced at the county so that at Bomas we only receive results from the 47 counties? We want the elections to be devolved so that IEBC at the national tallying centre can have a simple role of summing results from the 47 counties.