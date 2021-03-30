Okoth Obado rejoices as Raila Odinga's BBI 'reggae' faces hurdles

Raila and Obado

ODM Raila Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado during the burial of former Ndhiwa MP Zablon Owigo Olang at Raguda village in Nyatike Sub-county on January 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have been pushing for the realisation of constitutional amendments through the BBI but the governor says the public’s lives will not improve in any way.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has renewed his attacks on ODM leader Raila Odinga, vowing to have a new political formation for Nyanza while at the same time rubbishing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

