OKA tours Kirinyaga, pledges to curb graft

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders yesterday January 30 took their campaigns to Kirinyaga County and declared that they are determined to take over the presidency and slay the dragon of corruption.

Speaking at Kerugoya Stadium, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi and UDP’s Cyrus Jirongo dismissed claims that the presidential race will be between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“The two-horse race theory is a creation of the media. The fifth President of Kenya will be from OKA,” said Ms Karua.

The leaders stressed that with the entry of Ms Karua, OKA was stronger than ever and will clinch the country’s top seat and save Kenyans from the evils of graft.

Ms Karua announced that, in the next six weeks, OKA will reveal its presidential flag-bearer.

The leaders said Kenya was in need of an incorruptible leadership to move forward economically, insisting that OKA is comprised of honest leaders.

“We are gathered here to demonstrate unity of purpose. There are no drugs in hospitals and patients are being referred to private clinics due to corruption. We want to address such issues,” said Ms Karua.

She said some of those seeking to lead the country had been implicated in corruption scandals and should be rejected.

“Don’t elect dishonest leaders. You cannot entrust your sheep to hyenas,” said Ms Karua.

She continued: “Graft is rampant because the country lacks qualified people to lead all sectors of the economy. As OKA, together we can win the corruption battle and revive the economy.”

She reiterated her intention to run for Kirinyaga governor, saying, she would also serve in national leadership as an OKA principal. Mr Jirongo described Ms Karua as an “iron lady” who does not go back on her word.

“We have a strong person who will help us steer this country to greater height of success,” said Mr Jirongo.

Mr Musyoka said OKA will form a government which will not tolerate corruption and unite Kenyans.

Mr Musyoka lamented that people from Mount Kenya region were butchered when post-election violence broke out in 2007 and blamed some politicians eyeing top seats for the mayhem.

He pledged to have factories built in all counties to create employment for the jobless youths.

He congratulated Ms Karua for settling on OKA, which he said had a good vision for Kenyans.

And Mr Moi told voters not to gamble with their lives by electing leaders who have been implicated in economic crimes.

“Kenyans should ask themselves in whose hands they are safe,” he said. He asked Kenyans to reject handouts and vote in a clean President who can restore the country's lost glory.

“The issue of corruption is extremely serious and Kenyans will regret when they elect bad leaders because of handouts,” said Mr Moi.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri urged residents not to re-elect his boss, Governor Anne Waiguru.

“I fell out with my boss because she sacked nurses. She let Kirinyaga down and I refused to work with her because I don’t want my name to be tainted” he said.