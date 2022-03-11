OKA principals sign pact to formally join coalition

From right: Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader David Ochieng, United Democratic Party (UDP) leader Cyrus Jirongo, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and Farmers Party-Kenya leader Irungu Nyakera when OKA principals  signed a coalition agreement at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi, on March 11, 2022 .

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Silas Apollo

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team has today signed an agreement that formally makes their union a coalition.

