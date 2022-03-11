OKA principals sign pact to formally join coalition

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team has today signed an agreement that formally makes their union a coalition.

OKA will now use the coalition agreement to negotiate with the President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja movement.

The agreement brings together Wiper, Kanu, UDP and Narc-Kenya parties.

Other new members of the coalition are the Farmers Party of Kenya, led by former PS Irungu Nyakera, and MDG party of Ugenya MP David Ochieng.



Photo credit: Jeff Angote l Nation Media Group

OKA also says that should they fail to reach an agreement with Azimio la Umoja, they have the liberty to field their own presidential candidate in the August polls.

“We have made sacrifices before and are still willing to make sacrifices. But also Kenyans must be told that no one individual is indispensable. And that is why we are insisting on a structured dialogue,” Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals sign a coalition agreement at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi on March 11, 2022. OKA says that should they fail to reach an agreement with Azimio la Umoja, they have the liberty to field their own presidential candidate in the August election. Photo credit: Jeff Angote l Nation Media Group

Kanu leader Gideon Moi. Photo credit: Jeff Angote l Nation Media Group