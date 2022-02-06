OKA hasn't set conditions for joining Azimio, says Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday disclosed that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has not placed any conditions and irreducible minimums for joining Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja.

Mr Musyoka said OKA principals are leaders of integrity and cannot put conditions on other people in order to work with them.

Addressing Wananchi at Huruma in Nairobi after attending a Church service at the Redeemed Gospel Church, Mr Musyoka said leadership of a country comes from God and that no conditions can make one a leader.

“I'm not the kind of person to demand anything from anybody. Governance of a country and its leadership is provided by God. So I want it known that I have not given any conditions to work with Azimio,” Mr Musyoka told an ecstatic crowd in Huruma, Nairobi, on Sunday.

Lose hope

He went on: “I have helped many people for many years and I believe this time round they will say Kalonzo is capable. So to the youth I tell you don’t lose hope.”

There has been talk that OKA leaders including Mr Musyoka, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader Cyrus Jirongo were warming up to Mr Odinga’s Azimio camp.

The camp is backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party and brings forth a dozen of other political parties.

Sunday Nation reported that OKA will be demanding the running mate position and significant representation in government in an expected partnership with Azimio for the August 9 elections.

It revealed that OKA technical and political teams were also crafting finer details on zoning out the country among the individual political parties, including presenting a candidate to be supported for a Nairobi County seat as among a raft of demands to be presented to the coalition.

But Mr Musyoka insisted that whereas OKA was ready for talks with like-minded individuals and outfits, it will go into such negotiations with an open heart.

Other formations

He said OKA is growing strong and welcomes other formations to the alliance.

The former Vice President said he was looking forward to getting support from Kenyans for presidency, promising to address the problem of youth unemployment.

“I will make this country a 24-hour economy where work is done in three shifts a day to guarantee youth jobs,” the Wiper leader said.

“I will revive industries to create youth employment and will never allow conmen to get into the leadership of this country.”

He said the country needs politics of truth devoid of deceit.

“We must embrace the politics of truth in our country and end the politics of deceit. My administration will strive to end tribalism because OKA stands for the truth and just country,” he added.

Mr Musyoka also promised to ensure free secondary education if elected president in the August poll.

“Some ask where I will get that money to finance education but I tell them Kenya is a rich country, we will recover what some people have stolen and fund these programmes and educate our children,” he said.

Create jobs

He promised to make Mombasa and Lamu free Ports like Dubai and tap into the peaceful co-existence in South Sudan where he has served on diplomatic missions as well as DRC Congo to create jobs for the Kenyan youths.

Earlier, the Wiper leader challenged the office of the Attorney-General to look into the law that regulates the registration of Churches saying their right of worship as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution has been infringed.