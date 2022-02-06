OKA hasn't set conditions for joining Azimio, says Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a rally in Nairobi on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Justus Ochieng | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday disclosed that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has not placed any conditions and irreducible minimums for joining Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja.

