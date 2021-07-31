OKA allies fight over choice of flag bearer

OKA principals

One Kenya Alliance principals during a meeting at Hermosa Gardens Hotel in Nairobi on July 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group


By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Behind posturing for cameras in a show of unity, a political fight is brewing in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) over the choice of a presidential flag bearer between ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper Party counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka, the Sunday Nation has learnt.

