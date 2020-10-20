ODM writes 'show cause' letters to 7 Migori MCAs over chaos

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has written ''show cause'' letters to seven MCAs in Migori County Assembly over chaos witnessed ahead of a planned debate on Governor Okoth Obado’s impeachment motion last month.

The seven MCAs, according to ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, will face disciplinary measures over the scuffle that left nominated MCA Mary Dede Odiga with a broken arm.

They include: Brian Osodo (Kachieng Ward), John Oyugi (Got-Kachola Ward), Leonard Ogwada (God-Jope Ward) and Nestroy Otieno (West-Sakwa Ward).

Others are Jaoko Akugo (Central Kanyamkago Ward), Thomas Akungo (Kaler Ward) and Peter Mijungu (West Kanyamkago Ward).

Chaos marred the assembly on September 23 after MCAs allied to Governor Obado stormed the morning sitting and ejected North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba from the Speaker’s seat amid growing tension ahead of an anticipated impeachment bid against the county boss.

ODM, through the office of the National Chairman John Mbadi, has now written to the seven ward representatives over the scuffle that ensued in the assembly.

One of Mr Mbadi’s letters seen by the Nation states in part: “Your unbecoming conduct not only violates the tenets of leadership and integrity as espoused in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, the party constitution and code of conduct that you signed, but also your standing as an elected member of the party.”

“By this letter, you are given notice to show cause in writing within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against you,” says Mr Mbadi’s letter.

This comes as the party continues to blow hot and cold on Mr Obado’s planned ouster after ODM leader Raila Odinga hinted at a possible reconciliation of the Migori leadership two weeks ago.

The party has already convened a meeting on Thursday to meet with its 41 MCAs at Chungwa House for a possible way forward regarding the running of the county affairs following the High Court’s decision to bar Governor Obado from office over a graft case.

Yesterday, Mr Sifuna said the agenda of the meeting will be to get an update from the MCAs on what “we agreed upon.”

The party had early last month whipped its MCAs to start the process of kicking out Mr Obado from office over corruption and murder cases he is facing.

OnTuesday, Mr Sifuna said they will also be meeting Mr Obado after their meeting with him last week flopped due to what the Governor termed “short notice.”

“The meeting with the governor will now depend on when next those he wanted to meet will all be available because we have other work to do,” Mr Sifuna told the Nation.

He said that some party officials, including himself, will be preoccupied with campaigns in Msambweni for the better part of this week.