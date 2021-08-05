ODM postpones much-hyped delegates meeting

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed the much-hyped party delegates' meeting which was to be held at the famous Sikri venue in Homa Bay County this Friday.

The party moved the much awaited event, which was to kick-start ODM leader Raila Odinga’s 2022 State House bid, to August 18.

After Nyanza, Mr Odinga was to tour Kakamega on Saturday for a similar meeting. But this has been moved to August 19.

Mr Odinga is also expected to tour and later the Coast, North Eastern, Eastern, Rift Valley and Nairobi.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna told the Nation on Wednesday that they arrived at the decision to push back the political meetings to allow for proper preparations.

"We have moved the date to allow for proper preparations but everything else remains constant and on August 18, we will still have the meeting," said Mr Sifuna.

Covid-19 restrictions

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti said the decision was made due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I know you people were ready for our Sikri meeting, but we have had to move it because of Covid-19 protocols,” said Mr Awiti who was speaking at Midland Health Centre in Kasipul Constituency.

The national government recently extended the Covid-19 containment measures, banning all types of gatherings, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warning politicians against holding rallies, which he termed as super spreaders of the deadly coronavirus.

The planned meetings are aimed at rejuvenating Mr Odinga’s politics so that he can counteract the political influence of his competitors, mainly Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Odinga said the delegates’ conference will bring together stakeholders from various sectors of the economy in the whole country.

Majority of those who are being targeted in the meeting are people from the informal sector.

Mr Odinga said each of the representatives will give their views on what they want addressed.

“After meeting, we will come up with resolutions which represent the voices and needs of the people of that region. It is a people-driven initiative,” the ODM leader said.



