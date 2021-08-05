ODM postpones much-hyped delegates meeting

ODM leaders

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna speaks at a recent press briefing. ODM has postponed the much-hyped party delegates' meeting which was to be held at the famous Sikri venue in Homa Bay County this Friday.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia  &  George Odiwuor

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has postponed the much-hyped party delegates' meeting which was to be held at the famous Sikri venue in Homa Bay County this Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.