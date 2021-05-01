ODM legislators shoot down Fatuma Chege's nomination as PS

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers have opposed the nomination of Prof Fatuma Chege as Principal Secretary for the new department in the Ministry of Education.

During a special sitting on Thursday, Mr John Mbadi (Suba South), Mr Junet Mohamed (Suna East) and Mr Mark Nyamita (Uriri) criticised the nomination of Prof Chege as PS State Department for the Implementation of Curriculum Reforms.

Since the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the party MPs have never blocked nominations by the President.

The lawmakers said the nomination will make the problem of the bloated wage bill even worse. The decision came despite the House Committee on Education and Research having recommended the approval of the university don.

But even as they raised the matter, the MPs did not have a problem approving the report of the committee on the nomination of Dr Jamleck Muturi John and Mr Timon Oyucho as chairman and member of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) respectively. Sensing that the MPs were determined to shoot down the nomination on account that the ministry already has five PSs, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya petitioned Speaker Justin Muturi to postpone the motion.

“There is confusion over the committee report and the matter we are discussing. I move that debate be adjourned.”

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, an ally of Deputy President William Ruto said they will not approve the nomination even if Mr Kimunya brings the name back to Parliament.

Standing orders allow a member to request the Speaker to postpone debate on an issue that has been proposed for debate.

Mr Mbadi criticised the committee for not addressing the creation of “unnecessary” departments in the ministry.