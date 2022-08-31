ODM focus on grassroots pays off in governorship poll win

The Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) strategy of using grassroots committees to mobilise voters paid off in Mombasa, where Mr Abdulswamad Nassir was Tuesday declared the governor-elect.

The outgoing two-term MP for Mvita warded off a stiff challenge from Mr Hassan Omar of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to succeed ODM deputy party leader Hassan Joho as the Mombasa county boss.

The other deputy leader in the party, Mr Wycliffe Oparanya, delivered victory for the Raila Odinga-led party when Mr Fernandes Barasa won the Kakamega governor’s seat in what had been billed a proxy battle between UDA president-elect William Ruto and the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition Party leader, Mr Odinga, for the control of Coast and Western regions. Mr Nassir got119,083 votes against Mr Omar’s 98,105.

While the UDA candidate lost the Monday race, the outcome was a major improvement considering that Mr Omar only managed to get 43,787 votes in 2017, against Mr Joho’s 221,177.

In the August 9 presidential election, Mr Odinga bagged 161,015 votes while Dr Ruto had 113,700.

When Dr Ruto contested the presidency as the running mate of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, the Jubilee duo had a tally of 99,190 votes, while Mr Odinga had 238,809.

Sonko populist politics

And, while Mr Omar’s big jump to more than twice the number of votes he had in 2017 can be attributed to the populist politics of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who had backed the UDA side, the Mombasa governor’s seat was Azimio’s to lose.

In the race that recorded a 32 per cent voter turnout, down from 70 per cent in 2017, ODM sustained its momentum to win the governorship in a hard-fought battle.

This was after winning 23 of Mombasa County’s 30 wards and five of the six parliamentary seats in the August 9 polls.

The party’s MPs-elect Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Rashid Bedzemba (Kisauni), Masoud Machele (Mvita) and Bady Twali (Jomvu) also adopted wards in their constituencies after the August 9 elections and recruited mobilisers whom they relied on for door-to-door campaigns.

Campaign strategy paid off

The ODM campaign strategy paid off and, Tuesday, Mr Omar and the other five governorship candidates saw their hope of edging out Mr Nassir gradually go up in smoke. Besides Mr Nassir, the race to succeed Mr Joho, who has been serving his second and final term, had also attracted Mr Hezron Awiti (Vibrant Democratic Party), Mr William Kingi (Pamoja African Alliance), Mr Daniel Kitsao (independent), Mr Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Mr Said Abdhalla (Usawa Kwa Wote).

Although the mobilisers had been tasked with ensuring Mombasa residents came out in large numbers to vote, only a paltry 32 per cent of the county’s 641,913 registered voters turned up to elect their next governor.

The turnout was even lower than on August 9, when 34 per cent of the coastal county’s registered voters cast their ballots for the other five seats, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) figures.

A week to the polls, Mr Odinga hit the campaign trail in person, beseeching his supporters to elect Mr Nassir.

“We had a superior strategy that helped us beat our competitors. But I now extend an olive branch to them so that we work together for a better Mombasa,” Mr Nassir said.

“It is laughable that I had been branded a Joho project. Let this be a lesson to future generations that in Coast region, humility is key in politics,” he added.

Protest vote against IEBC

Jomvu MP Bady Twalib Tuesday termed ODM’s win a protest vote against the IEBC.

Mr Nassir’s role in the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, where he served as chairperson, is also said to have contributed to his victory.

“The outcome was a protest statement to the commission that, even after they postponed the polls, Mombasa residents would still come out and vote. Our magic trick was engaging directly with our supporters and selling Mr Nassir was an easy task,” the MP said.

The ODM candidate’s eventual victory was seen as a triumph for Mr Odinga in a county where his rival, Dr Ruto, had made serious inroads.