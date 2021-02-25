ODM extends application deadline for presidential ticket

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has extended the application deadline for those seeking its presidential ticket in the 2022 elections by another one month.

National Elections Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma announced that the deadline for the submission of applications has been extended from Friday, February 26, 2021, to March 31, 2021.

“Further to the notice of the National Elections Board of 21st January 2021 calling for the submission of applications by individuals interested for consideration as the ODM party presidential candidate for the 2022 General Election, this is to extend the deadline for the submission of applications from 26th of February 2021 to 31 March 2021,” she said on Thursday in a statement.

She said the application forms can be picked from the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House or downloaded from the ODM website.

“All interested candidates are requested to submit their applications in the prescribed manner,” she said in a statement.

Reason for extension

Speaking to the Nation on the phone, Ms Mumma said the extension has been occasioned by the current by-elections across the country.

ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed said they want ample time to concentrate on implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna earlier said that only Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho had expressed his interest before the extension of the deadline.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who, together with Mr Joho are party leader Raila Odinga’s co-deputies, also told the Nation that he is eying the ODM presidential ticket.

Mr Odinga is also expected to express his interest but he has remained guarded on his 2022 plans, saying that his priority and that of President Uhuru Kenyatta at the moment is to ensure the implementation of BBI.

The ODM leader has, however, been giving indications that he will be on the ballot and has since stated that he will not endorse any of his Nasa coalition allies.



