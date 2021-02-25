ODM extends application deadline for presidential ticket

Catherine Mumma

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma who on February 25, 2021 announced the extension of application deadline for those seeking the party's ticket in the 2022 elections.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has extended the application deadline for those seeking its presidential ticket in the 2022 elections by another one month.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Sex scandal involving VP rocks Zimbabwe

  2. Covid-19 claims eight more lives

  3. Why we did it: The Kenyan women who joined Al-Shabaab

  4. ODM extends presidential ticket application deadline

  5. PRIME Secrets of MCAs BBI vote

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.