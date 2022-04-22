ODM cancels Westlands primaries after Tim Wanyonyi u-turn

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has put on hold the ongoing nomination exercise in Westlands constituency in Nairobi.

The move came after the ODM party leader and Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga announced that the current Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi had decided to defend his seat.

“Following the announcement that Hon. Tim Wanyonyi had stepped down from the Nairobi gubernatorial race to defend his Westlands Constituency parliamentary seat, the nomination exercise in the constituency that had started before the announcement was made has been stood over,” the party said in a statement.

The party has also urged aspirants to await a decision from the National Elections Board (NEB).

“We urge our members, aspirants and supporters in the constituency to remain calm and maintain peace as they await the decision,” the party added.

The nomination exercise had kicked off at 6am Friday in different polling stations within the constituency.

Azimio One Kenya Nairobi team

Upcoming polls

Six aspirants were seeking to get the party’s ticket in the upcoming polls.

Among those who were contesting for the party’s ticket in the upcoming polls include Michael Gumo, Sunjeev Birdi, Kenneth Kihara, Tom Wafula and Noel Nyongesa.

The Westlands MP race will now pit the current MP Tim Wanyonyi against the former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi of UDA, among other aspirants.

The constituency is considered an ODM stronghold. It was represented by Fred Gumo from 1994 to 2013.