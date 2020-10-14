ODM balks at Obado ouster bid, calls governor for talks

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has invited embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado for talks at Chungwa House today (Thursday) in what insiders say could mark the end of his impeachment bid.

Sources close to Governor Obado told the Nation that Secretary General Edwin Sifuna had invited him for talks Thursday morning.

ODM, which had recommended that the Governor be impeached after the court barred him from accessing his office over graft allegations, could be softening its stance after party leader Raila Odinga last week hinted at a possible reconciliation.

Wednesday, national chairman John Mbadi confirmed that Mr Obado had been invited to Chungwa House for talks but did not divulge agenda of the meeting.

“It is true we have invited him at the party headquarters tomorrow (today) and we will discuss a lot of things including reconciliation,” Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Mbadi, who is also the Suba South MP, said he will chair the meeting.

Mr Sifuna said: “Last weekend, the governor reached out to the party saying it was possible for him to address our concerns regarding service delivery to the people of Migori. We have acceded to his request and want to hear his plans.” A section of MCAs told the Nation that ODM could have “resorted to coil its tail after impeachment proved a hard nut to crack.”

Sources close to Mr Obado Wednesday intimated to the Nation that the rapprochement between him and the ODM leadership was hatched during a meeting at Kang’o Kajaramogi in Bondo, where Mr Odinga hosted a delegation of Kikuyu elders.





