ODM starts preparations for 2022 election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has officially launched its preparations for the 2022 General Election.

In a meeting this morning at Capitol Hill in Nairobi, the party's central management committee resolved to start grassroots preparations for the election.

Addressing the media at Chungwa House in Lavington, ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna said the National Elections Board has been directed to begin the process of revamping grassroots elections to fill gaps in party leadership at ward, branch and county levels.

"The board shall release a timetable of the exercise in the next 7 days," said Mr Sifuna.

He also announced that the National Elections Board has been directed to immediately begin the process of identifying the party's presidential candidate for 2022 by inviting those interested to express their interest.

"The board shall issue an advertisement to this effect to be carried in both print and electronic media within the next three days," said Mr Sifuna.

The Raila Odinga–led party, however, said it has not abandoned the Building Bridges initiative.

"It's 2021 and elections is next year so we must begin preparations as a party," said Mr Sifuna.