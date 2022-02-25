ODM leader Raila Odinga

Odinga, rebel with a cause who became darling of the state

By  Ibrahim Oruko  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • In all his previous attempts at the presidency, Mr Raila Odinga has been an outsider treated with suspicion by power brokers.
  • Some of his former supporters have now labelled him a sell-out while opponents say he is a puppet of Deep State operatives.


Today, two parallel events with a common political objective will highlight the transformation ODM leader Raila Odinga has undergone as he mounts his fifth run for the presidency.

