NYS training to move to polytechnics

The national government is embarking on a strategic collaboration with counties to improve National Youth Service (NYS) training through the use of Vocational Training Centres (VTCs) across the country.

This initiative aims to revolutionise NYS training by decentralising it to the grassroots.

"The plan is to combine the NYS and the Vocational Training Centres to offer similar training... we want to see the good NYS training spread across the country,” said Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Under the partnership, the Government will equip the VTCs with the necessary materials and courses offered at the NYS Colleges in Gilgil, ensuring that recruits receive standardised training regardless of where they are based.

According to the CS, the aim is to increase the number of NYS recruits, with a target of 100,000 by 2027.

CS Kuria, who was speaking during an inspection tour of VTCs in Nakuru County, emphasised the importance of integrating NYS training into VTCs, saying there are plans to rename these institutions to reflect their new mandate.

"My ministry will engage all governors but roll out plans to those who are ready and willing," he said.

In addition to providing NYS training, this partnership will facilitate the government's agenda to improve ICT infrastructure across the country, as each centre will be equipped with an ICT hub to provide youth access to online job opportunities.

All enrolled youth will undergo biometric registration to streamline the training process.