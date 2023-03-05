Nyanza leaders vow to stay united

Governors and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Nyanza have vowed to rally behind Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s next course of action after the 14-day mass action ultimatum expires next week.

Mr Odinga promised to make a major announcement on his next political move next week.

Governors James Orengo (Siaya), Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o, (Kisumu) Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay and Migori’s Ochillo Ayacko called on their supporters to remain steadfast behind the former prime minister while expressing confidence that the march to the promised land has gained momentum.

An optimistic Orengo said Mr Odinga will transform the country for the better and reiterated that they do not recognise the presidency of Dr William Ruto.

“We are about to cross River Jordan and get to the promised land of Canaan that we have all been waiting for. As leaders from the region, we are still behind you and will always support you,” he said on Saturday during the burial of Luo Council of Elders Chairman Ker Willis Opiyo Otondi at his Nyahera home in Kisumu.

Mr Orengo said President Ruto is a “pretender to the throne”.

He also cautioned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against attacking Mr Odinga.

“This is the same man who used the police to fight us when we were fighting for multiparty democracy when he was a district officer,” said Mr Orengo.

Ultimatum deadline

Mr Odinga, while calling on his supporters to be ready to reclaim their stolen victory when the time comes, said that the expiry of the 14-day ultimatum on Wednesday will culminate in a declaration that will ‘change the trajectory of this country’.

The ODM leader said they are emboldened by the whistleblower's results showing that the Azimio Coalition won with a margin of over 2.2 million votes against President Ruto of Kenya Kwanza.

On her part, Ms Wanga faulted ODM rebels for letting the party down by abandoning the cause.

“These are self-seekers who are only interested in their personal gains. No single individual can claim to lead the community to work with the government,” she said, adding that only Mr Odinga can direct the community.

Her sentiments were echoed by Prof Ayacko who accused ‘ODM rebels’ of betrayal.

Embattled Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni also noted that the sky-rocketing cost of living could prove to be the waterloo for the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“It is only Mr Odinga who can deliver us from this mess. These people have proved that they were not ready to manage the needs of this country,” he said.

Also castigating the government was former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, and Oburu Oginga (nominated MP) among others.

Mr Odinga, in his condolence, said the late Ker Otondi led the community in the right direction since taking over from Riaga Ogallo who died in 2015.

“His wish was always for a united community and would always convene a meeting to resolve issues amicably,” he said .

He, however, cautioned the splinter Luo Council of Elders chaired by Nyandiko Ongadi against splitting the community.

“I hear that there is another faction who are branding some unauthenticated certificates belonging to the bonafide group. I have represented them over the years and I am ready to defend the matter in court,” he said.