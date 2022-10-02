Nyanza is ready to work with President William Ruto, Eliud Owalo says

ICT Cabinet Secretary nominee Eliud Owalo has said that Nyanza region is ready to work with President William Ruto.

He spoke at the Homa Bay AIC Church on Sunday at a church service attended by President William Ruto. It was Ruto's first visit to the region since he was sworn into office as President.

"We are humbled to welcome the President to this region. I thank you for changing the political discourse in the country," said Mr Owalo.

He further termed the August 2022 polls as the turning point in the country's political journey.

"We are grateful to President Ruto for changing the country from tribal and personality politics to policy-based issues touching on issues of the common mwananchi.

The CS nominee added he will discuss the region's economic agenda with the Head of State.

The region has remained loyal to Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga for the past three decades.

President Ruto promised to revive the stalled projects in the county, especially regarding water and housing.

"Give me time to prepare a budget and we will complete projects including Kanyadhiang-Pala- Kadel ring road. I will look into it,” said Ruto.

Subject to vetting by Parliament, Mr Owalo will take over from Joe Mucheru who has served in the docket for the past five years.

Mr Owalo is an economist and renowned strategist and consultant. He's currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Strategic Management at the University of Nairobi. He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Nairobi.

He boasts two decades of experience as an Economist, Management Consultant, and Strategy expert with Core-Competency in Macro and Micro-Economics.