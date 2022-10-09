Now rally behind Owalo: Nomiya Church urges Nyanza after Raila loss

The head of Nomiya church in East Africa has urged the residents from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya honcho Raila Odinga’s backyard to rally behind Cabinet nominee for ICT Eliud Owalo.

Archbishop Moses Oketch in an interview with the Nation on Saturday said now that Mr Owalo is the only senior most person from the region in President William Ruto’s administration, it would be prudent if he is given all necessary support to deliver on his mandate.

According to the clergy, the Nyanza region which voted overwhelmingly for their own son Mr Odinga can only benefit from the Kenya Kwanza administration if they fully back the ICT Cabinet nominee.

He also requested the head of state to consider Nyanza with more appointments in his administration.

“I take this opportunity on the behalf of the Luo Nyanza people to thank God for giving us an opportunity in the current government through Eliud Owalo who has been appointed as Cabinet nominee for ICT.”

“As Luo people, it is only Eliud who is now our point-man in this government as we wait for the head of state to give the region more slots in his administration. Let us support him (Eliud) so that whatever Eliud can do, he will do with our blessing,” said Mr Oketch.

The archbishop also implored Mr Owalo to use his position to the benefit of the entire country as well as the Nyanza region.

“Eliud needs to understand that currently he is alone in the current regime and the entire Luo Nyanza are looking for him in the Cabinet although the President is depending on him when it comes to the issues of ICT for the whole country,” said Mr Oketch.

The Nomiya church has a cordial relationship with the ICT Cabinet nominee with his late father, Gideon Charles Owalo, once an archbishop in the church.

Despite the region being an Azimio stronghold, the archbishop asked the President to work equally for all regions in the country without looking at the August 9 General Election.

“I am requesting the President not to side-line Luoland. He has started on the right trajectory and I am requesting that he can remember all the counties and other places,” said Mr Oketch.

The President said he will work for everyone including regions where he faced hostility.

“My government will work for everyone. That includes those who did not support us. I love all of you,” the president said.

Already the CS nominee has promised that Nyanza is ready to work with President Ruto’s administration.

He further termed the August 2022 polls as the turning point in the country's political journey.

“We are grateful to President Ruto for changing the country from tribal and personality politics to policy-based matters touching on issues of the common mwananchi,” said Mr Owalo.

The CS nominee added he will discuss the region's economic agenda with the Head of State.

President Ruto promised to revive the stalled projects in the region, especially regarding water and housing.

“Give me time to prepare a budget and we will complete projects including Kanyadhiang-Pala- Kadel ring road. I will look into it,” said Dr Ruto when he visited Homa Bay last week.