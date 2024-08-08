Nomination of MP Amisi as PAC chairman kicks up storm in Committee

The nomination of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi as the presumptive chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Members is already causing jitters among some committee members who prefer someone else to lead the oldest committee of the House.

At a meeting to bid farewell to PAC immediate former chairman John Mbadi following his nomination to the cabinet, the committee members, a majority of whom did not want to go on record, opposed Mr Amisi’s nomination.

Mr Amisi was proposed by Raila Odinga’s ODM to be shifted from the Public Investments Committee on Social Services Administration and Agriculture (PIC-SSAA) where he is the vice Chairperson, to replace Mr Mbadi.

However, some of the committee members are said to have protested the move and are working on a plan to identify one of their own to be its leader through an election.

“The days when a leader would be imposed on a committee are long gone. The Standing Orders provide that the election of a committee chairperson and vice chairperson shall be done by the committee members,” another PAC member said.

The resignation of Mr Mbadi on Wednesday as nominated MP of the House and his subsequent swearing in on Thursday as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, saw the PAC chairmanship become officially vacant.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo, proposed to replace Mr Amisi in PIC-SSAA, while noting that party decisions must be obeyed, he pointed out that “in a democracy, the majority have their way.”

“Under the Standing Orders, the members of the committee elect the chairperson and vice chairperson, which they will do. The Standing Orders also require that the two, chairperson and vice chairperson, must be members of the party with the majority MPs in the National Assembly but not forming the government,” said Dr Oundo.

Though Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera said that he is not aware of the jitters in his committee, Soy MP David Kiplagat, a PAC member, said that only an election will decide who will become the PAC chairman.

“When the time comes we will elect our committee chairman because it is provided for in the House Standing Orders. As of now, I cannot say much,” said Mr Kiplagat.

This even as Mr Amisi downplayed any hostility in the committee towards his proposed chairmanship.

“Which jitters and from who,” remarked Mr Amisi after we sought his comment.

Standing Order 178 (2) of the National Assembly Standing Orders states that members of PAC, Public Investments Committee (PIC) and the Committee on Implementation shall elect a Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson from amongst the members of the committees nominated from a party other than a parliamentary party forming the national government.

Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo, another PAC member, said that as per the Standing Orders, members of PAC will elect the Chairman only “since we have Butere MP Tindi Mwale as the vice chairperson of PAC.

“We don't know who else will be contesting for Chair, but it will be clear during the elections since if any member will be interested, they must fill the papers and have a proposer and seconder and should lobby members,” said Dr Mugo.

He added; “One thing that is clear and certain is that the Chairperson must be from the opposition party.”

As some of the committee members rejected Mr Amisi, three distinct camps have already emerged within the entity, each proposing their preferred candidate for the chairmanship.

One camp is advocating for the promotion of Butere MP Tindi Mwale, the current vice-chairperson of the committee, while another group is endorsing former Ombudsman and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to succeed Mr Mbadi.

Those for Dr Amollo, a Senior Counsel, consider him competent for the position, while the third camp is backing Dr Oundo.

“We will not allow the party to dictate who will chair this committee, which serves as the engine of Parliament's oversight role. What ODM is doing to us is more than just dictatorship; we must exercise our rights as committee members, and whoever chairs this committee must have an impeccable reputation,” said a member of the committee.

“Who doesn't know the character of the person proposed to be our chair? Allowing him to take this position would be like sinking ourselves into a deep hole,” the MP added.

A ranking member of the committee described PAC as one of Kenya's most influential parliamentary oversight bodies, responsible for scrutinising government expenditure and ensuring transparency and accountability.

“The chairmanship of the PAC is a highly coveted position, often seen as a strategic platform for enhancing political influence and oversight capabilities. We cannot have a fraudster, extortionist, and conman as our head, no way,” he stated.

Another first-time MP accused the ODM hierarchy of bypassing experienced and senior members in favor of someone deemed unsuitable for the role in the public eye.

“I want to reiterate what some of my colleagues have said. We will not allow a candidate to be pushed down our throats. Anyone with questionable integrity and no solid reputation should never even imagine being the chair of PAC,” he added.

Mr Kiplagat demanded a review of the Standing Orders to allow members of the majority party to also contest for the position.

He argues that the inclusion of some ODM members in the cabinet means there is no longer a clear distinction between the Minority and Majority Parties.

“If you look at the standing orders, it is clear that some members are banned from contesting for the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship due to the perception that they belong to the majority,” Kiplagat said.

“Now that we have dissolved the distinction between majority and minority, can’t we open up the positions to everyone?”

“In our Constitution, we have a Parliament where all members perform oversight functions. Isn’t it only fair that the standing orders be reviewed so that any member who wishes to contest for chairmanship or vice-chairmanship can do so?” he added.

However, Mr Nabwera disagreed with Mr Kiplagat, accusing him of attempting to reduce the committee's proceedings to mere balderdash and hearsay.